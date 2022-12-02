The Dutch Government decided this Friday that he will accept that Romania and Croatia join the space schengenso that its citizens can freely travel through this area, but it will block the entrance of Bulgaria because it believes that it does not meet the necessary conditions to accede to this treaty.

In a decision made in the Council of Ministers, the Netherlands analyzed the possible extension to three more countries of the Schengen area, as foreseen in the agenda of the Interior Ministers of the European Union (EU) on December 8, and only agreed to give its approval. good to Romania and Croatia.

The Dutch Foreign Minister, Wopke Hoekstra, explained to the press that “it is still too early” to accept Bulgaria’s access to Schengen and that the Netherlands will make a new evaluation to try to support this step only when it is proven that Sofia is a Constitutional State that is capable of fighting corruption and organized crime.

According to the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, this reassessment will be “perhaps next year”, but he regretted that, for now, there are still concerns about border control, because “in theory, there is a risk of starting a migratory flow through such a country” and wants first to exclude the possibility of illegal crossings of the Schengen border into Bulgaria.

The EU ministers will only be able to agree next week on the accession of new countries to the Schengen treaty unanimously and, although it is not clear if there are more European countries that will vote against it, only the blockade by the Netherlands would already prevent the access of Bulgaria.

Secretary of State Eric van der Burg stressed that he does not know if the Netherlands is the only one that is going to veto Sofia’s access, but he does not see it as a problem if that were the case.

“Not because everyone else agrees on something, we should too. Things don’t work like that, ”she assured, according to public television NOS.

“There are people in Europe who are putting pressure on us, but we can also just resist the pressure. It’s simple: if you abide by the agreements and meet the criteria, you are welcome in Schengen,” Van der Burg added.

The Schengen treaty, for the free movement of goods and people, is now made up of 22 EU countries (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Ireland, Croatia and Romania are left out) and four outside the EU (Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland ).

