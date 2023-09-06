The European Union (EU) announced on Wednesday that will subject six digital giants -TikTok and the five gathered under the acronym GAFAM– to stricter antitrust rules to protect the community market.

In total, the EU decided to apply the rules of the new Digital Markets Law to 22 TikTok and GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft) products, such as search engines, social networks, instant messaging and browsers. Web.

In its note, the EU refers to the companies responsible for these platforms, such as Alphabet (Google conglomerate), Amazon, Apple, ByteDance (TikTok), Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft.

Android operating systems were subject to the new rules (managed by Google), iOS (Apple) and Windows (Microsoft), and the advertising services of Google, Amazon and Meta.

The listing also affects six of the so-called intermediation services (Google Maps, Google Play, Google Shopping, Amazon Marketplace, App Store and Meta Marketplace).

Google Play will be subject to the legislation.

What prohibitions dictates the antitrust regulation?

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) it is proposed to fundamentally modify the economic model of operation of these digital giantsaccused of crushing the competition by their dominant position.

senior EU officials expect the regulation to encourage the emergence of European start-ups and an improvement in the services offered to consumers.

The DMA determines a rigid table of obligations and prohibitions that digital giants must respect in order to operate in the European market. Otherwise, they are exposed to fines that could reach 20% of their global billing in the event of a repeat offence.

The new rule prohibits digital giants from combining the personal data that companies acquire through its multiple services (for example, Meta will not be able to cross information between Facebook and WhatsApp).

Nor will they be able to force users to keep the company’s own mobile applications installed on their devices and customers will be able to purchase applications through competing stores.

Internet giants will also not be able to favor their own products in their search engines and the messaging services of large platforms will have to be compatible with those of smaller companies.

They will also be prohibited from using the data they obtain from their business customers to compete with them, a measure that affects, for example, Amazon and Meta Marketplace.

In addition, financial institutions will be able to offer alternative payment services to those currently offered monopolistically by some of these companies.

When do antitrust rules go into effect?

These new rules will begin to be applied from next March for these companieswhich were designated as “gatekeepers” for their enormous size and power over the competition.

For the EU, they are “access gatekeepers” companies whose services are used by more than 45 million people monthly.

By March 2024, the six affected giants must present a detailed report on their adaptation to the new regulations.

However, some rules take effect immediatelysuch as the obligation of these platforms to inform the European Commission of any acquisition operation, regardless of the values ​​or size of the company to be acquired.

In addition, Google will be prohibited from any favoritism towards its own services in its search engine results, as it has been accused of doing with its online sales site Google Shopping.

The new law will also bar e-commerce giant Amazon from using data generated on its sites by corporate clients to better compete with them. With regard to Apple, the DMA will force the firm to authorize application stores other than the Apple Store on products such as iPhone or iPad.

The list of “access gatekeepers” will be reviewed periodically to take into account market developments.

This is how the tech giants reacted

Moments after the EU designation was known, Apple indicated in a statement its “concern” about the effects of the regulations for its users.

“We remain very concerned about the privacy and data security risks that the DMA poses to our users,” the tech giant said in a statement.

For its part, TikTok expressed in a note its disagreement with the EU’s decision: “We support the aim of the WFD to create a more competitive space in Europe, but we fundamentally disagree with the decision”he pointed.

“We are extremely disappointed that there has been no market investigation prior to this decision, and we are evaluating our next steps,” the firm added.

*With AFP and Efe