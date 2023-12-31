All those who follow the English Premier League or the German Bundesliga are used to their Community Shield and German Super Cup being played at the beginning of a new season, however, that is not the case with the Spanish LaLiga.
The Spain Supercup It is held in the middle of the season and the 2023/24 edition pits the winner and runner-up of The league of last season, as well as the monarch and runner-up of the Copa del Rey.
Of course, this is not the first time that the contest has been held outside of Spain, since in recent years different territories have been chosen.
For more news about Spanish football
The format was revised in 2019 by the Spanish Football Federation and is now played by four teams in a small tournament, instead of a single match like the one normally held in England or Germany.
This edition will have Barcelona (champion of The league), to the real Madrid (champion of the Copa del Rey), to the Atletico Madrid (third in LaLiga and eligible because the meringues were second) and at Osasuna (Copa del Rey runner-up).
real Madrid will be measured at Mattresses in one of the semifinals and the Barça to the Osasuna in the other. The winners will meet in the grand final and the winner will be crowned.
|
DATE
|
START TIME (GMT)
|
MEETING
|
STADIUM
|
01/10/24
|
19:00
|
Semifinal 1: Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
|
KSU Stadium, Riyadh
|
01/11/24
|
19:00
|
Semifinal 2: Barcelona vs Osasuna
|
KSU Stadium, Riyadh
|
01/14/24
|
19:00
|
Final: Winner S1 vs Winner S2
|
KSU Stadium, Riyadh
TRUE. Many will wonder why the contest is not held in Spain as it normally would be. However, in modern football things are changing a lot and matches are now internationalized for monetary reasons.
Saudi Arabia decided to pay the Spanish Federation 30 million euros for each edition of the championship until 2029. So you know, money is king.
This has been profitable for the federation, but it was certainly not a popular decision from the perspective of the players and fans. In 2022, the midfielder Athletic Bilbao, Raul Garciadescribed it as 'complete nonsense' and stated that 'the fans have been forgotten' because 'Football is now about making money and finding sponsors'.
Immediately Luis Rubialescurrently disgraced, was quick to defend the decision, commenting: “We took a game that was forgotten in the middle of summer and turned it into an international event”.
Now, the 2023/24 edition will take place in the Al-Awwal Stadiumheadquarters of Al-Nassr from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoof the Saudi Professional League.
This has not only been done by Spain, since Italy has taken a similar path because in 2018 it signed an agreement with the General Sports Authority so that three of the next editions of the Italian Super Cup be held in Saudi Arabia. The 2023 edition of the Super Cup will take place in January 2024 and will be the first to feature four teams, moving to the same format used by Spain.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Spanish #Super #Cup #played #Saudi #Arabia
Leave a Reply