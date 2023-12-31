Of course, this is not the first time that the contest has been held outside of Spain, since in recent years different territories have been chosen.

This edition will have Barcelona (champion of The league), to the real Madrid (champion of the Copa del Rey), to the Atletico Madrid (third in LaLiga and eligible because the meringues were second) and at Osasuna (Copa del Rey runner-up).

real Madrid will be measured at Mattresses in one of the semifinals and the Barça to the Osasuna in the other. The winners will meet in the grand final and the winner will be crowned.

Saudi Arabia decided to pay the Spanish Federation 30 million euros for each edition of the championship until 2029. So you know, money is king.

This has been profitable for the federation, but it was certainly not a popular decision from the perspective of the players and fans. In 2022, the midfielder Athletic Bilbao, Raul Garciadescribed it as 'complete nonsense' and stated that 'the fans have been forgotten' because 'Football is now about making money and finding sponsors'.

Immediately Luis Rubialescurrently disgraced, was quick to defend the decision, commenting: “We took a game that was forgotten in the middle of summer and turned it into an international event”.

Now, the 2023/24 edition will take place in the Al-Awwal Stadiumheadquarters of Al-Nassr from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoof the Saudi Professional League.

This has not only been done by Spain, since Italy has taken a similar path because in 2018 it signed an agreement with the General Sports Authority so that three of the next editions of the Italian Super Cup be held in Saudi Arabia. The 2023 edition of the Super Cup will take place in January 2024 and will be the first to feature four teams, moving to the same format used by Spain.