Although the scandal at the Oscars 2022 put the name of Will Smith Back in the spotlight, her film career is undeniably full of success. However, one of his most celebrated works is the film ‘Men in black’ (‘Men in black’), but the actor was about to not star in it. He had a very particular reason and Steven Spielberg himself had to intervene to get him to agree to be part of the project that would become one of the most iconic of his entire career.

Why Will Smith Didn’t Want To Do ‘Men In Black’?

After starring in ‘Independence Day’, Will Smith He was already prepared to take on a new role that would make him taste the sweetness of success again, but what could this be? It was here that his former agent, James Lassiter, intervened, who opted for ‘Men in black’. However, the popular ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was not willing to be the main face of an alien plot again.

“James chose ‘Men in Black.’ I kind of understood ‘Men in Black’ but I didn’t want to do it. That was the year after ‘Independence Day.’ So I didn’t want to do two alien movies in a row,” he explained in the ‘Hart to Heart’ program.

As Smith was very convinced that he did not want to participate in ‘Men in black’, a ‘divine hand’ had to intervene: Steven Spielberg.

How Steven Spielberg convinced Will Smith to do ‘Men in Black’?

Will Smith had already made the decision not to do ‘Men in Black’. Faced with his refusal, Steven Spielberg, producer of ‘Men in Black’, took the initiative to convince the actor at all costs.

“Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter to speak to him. I was in New York. He landed at his house. It was the first time I had lemonade with carbonated water. You can’t say no to that,” he mentioned.

“But yeah, he flew me away and said, ‘Tell me why you don’t want to do my movie… If I had gone on, I would have said, ‘You know I did Jaws, right? You know I did ET,” Smith added.

