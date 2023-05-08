Russia finalized preparations on Monday to celebrate Victory Day over Nazi Germany this Tuesday amid strict security measures, especially next to Red Square, in the face of possible acts of Ukrainian sabotage, while redoubling its drone attacks against Ukraine , where the fighting does not abate.

For the first time in many years, the scene of the traditional military parade to celebrate the Victory, which in Russia is celebrated on May 9 and not May 8 due to the time difference, has been closed tightly for two weeks, something which did not occur even when the parades were attended by world-class leaders.

The members of the Police and the National Guard were placed on permanent guard and their commanders canceled all the permits and vacations of the personnel.

Drones, the great threat

The extraordinary security measures were adopted on April 26, long before last Wednesday two drones exploded next to the dome of the Kremlin Senate Palace, an attack of which Russia did not hesitate to accuse Ukraine and whose images shocked the country.

in the days beforethe Russian authorities had reported the sighting and crash of allegedly Ukrainian drones in the outskirts of Moscow.

In early April, Ukrainian businessman Volodymyr Yatsenko offered a reward of 20 million hryvnia, more than $500,000, to the team that can land a drone on Red Square on May 9.

After the drone incident in the Kremlin, Moscow, Saint Petersburg and, later, more than half of the country’s regions banned the flights of these devices.

Among the proposals to redouble the defense of important infrastructures such as the Kremlin, the one by the vice-president of the Defense Committee of the Russian Duma or Chamber of Deputies, Alexei Zhuravliov, who suggested create “interceptor eagle squadrons” to combat drones.

Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade.

Putin, accompanied by leaders of former Soviet republics

As established in the protocol, Russian President Vladimir Putin will preside over the military parade and deliver a speech from the Red Square rostrum, where he will be accompanied by the leaders of six former Soviet republics: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Belarus.

Putin sent this Monday a congratulatory message to the heads of state of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia and South Ossetia and “to the peoples of Georgia and Moldova”.

For security reasons, military parades were suspended in more than twenty Russian cities, as well as in the border regions with Ukraine and in the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Zelensky: ‘Russia will be defeated like Nazism’

In Kiev, on the occasion of the celebration this Monday in a large part of Europe of Victory Day over Nazism, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, stated that Russia will be defeated just like Nazism.

“We fought then and we fight now so that no one ever again enslaves other nations and destroys other countries,” Zelensky declared in an address to the nation on Monday. “All the old evils that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian head of state also announced that Ukraine will stop celebrating Victory Day over Nazism on May 9, as is done in Russia, and will now align itself with the countries of the European Union, which commemorate this milestone. Historic May 8.

kyiv under drone attack

This morning at least five people were injured in kyiv due to an attack by falling fragments of drones. “In the airspace of kyiv, more than 30 enemy drones were detected and destroyed,” the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital, Serhyi Popko, wrote on Telegram.

The command of the Ukrainian Air Force reported at the same time that anti-aircraft defense shot down three Russian drones in the Kherson region in the south of the country.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, the Russian ground forces are concentrating their main efforts on the fronts in the Donetsk region, in particular next to Liman, Avdiika, Bakhmut and Mariinka. “Hard fighting is being fought in Bakhmut and Mariinka,” summarized the military report.

EFE