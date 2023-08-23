Modern aircraft such as the Boeing 787, which began flying in 2009, and the Airbus A350, which appeared in 2013, have the same size as the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC8, which were produced in the late fifties.

The reason for this, as CNN says, is that airlines prioritize safety, and they prefer tried and tested solutions, in addition to the fact that experiences prove that traditional designs are still appropriate.

But climate change imposed itself on everything, and aviation is no exception, as this industry is looking for solutions that reduce emissions.

The aviation industry faces a more severe challenge than the rest of the sectors, because the basic technologies it uses have proven that they cannot change easily.

So, trying something new seemed necessary.

The California-based company, Jet Zero, says it is working on producing an aircraft with wings similar to those of the giant American B-2 bomber.

However, there is a slight difference between the prospective plane and the war fighter, which is that the wing will be slightly wider.

And this company has an ambitious goal, which is to put the aircraft of the new design into service by 2030.

Tom O’Leary, co-founder and CEO of the company, says the new design for commercial aircraft could reduce carbon emissions by about 50 percent.

He considered that this is a big leap in the aviation industry, compared to what is prevailing now.

This shape, which allows the entire airframe to elevate and reduce the effect of gravity, helps save fuel and, above all, allows a greater number of passengers and cargo to be accommodated.