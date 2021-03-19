Every day the light at the end of the tunnel is perceived bigger and bigger, but the last step still needs to be taken to finally leave the gallery. This is how Marc Márquez’s situation could be summarized since last Friday, March 12, he received authorization from the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña to intensify his recovery with a view to progressively returning to pilot the RC213V competitively. .

The eighth champion has not yet decided if he will participate in the first round of the 2021 season in Losail (Qatar), Although, as AS has learned, the sensations he has experienced both in the two hours that he rode with a 150cc 4-stroke motorcycle at the Alcarrás circuit in its reverse version and in the private test in Montmeló with the RC213V-S have been good. , the street model of the factory of the Golden Wing more similar to a MotoGP thanks to its 215 hp at 10,500 rpm and 160 kilograms.

Asked about Márquez’s return to the premier class at the DAZN MotoGP presentation, Carlos Checa wanted to highlight the importance of Marc getting up firmly and confidently from the ground after his first romp with the Japanese saddle to clear up any little doubts he may have. on the physical state of his right arm: “Marc is going to fall again, we don’t know when it will be. We have to break the ice. And when you have fallen and have hurt yourself so much, and you come back, you always have that uncertainty, right? When are you going to take another hit, what is going to happen. I think he will have a romp sooner or later. I just hope and wish that he gets up as he was just before, and this will give him a lot of confidence, it will help him to remove that little doubt, because he is going to have it, what is going to happen to this arm when I fall, and I think everyone we have her. In Marc’s first fall we are all going to get scared, and we are going to think about his arm. And that ice is going to have to break, I think it will be an important moment. Hopefully it doesn’t happen, that it doesn’t fall even once, but it’s unlikely. “

An opinion that Álex Crivillé has also shared. The 500cc champion has indicated that Marc Márquez will face this challenge, sooner or later, depending on the risk he takes on his lap, since the Honda is a great motorcycle but with a very critical front end to ride: “Marc will come with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. He will have to take it easy after so long standing still. The Honda is a great bike, but it is not easy to ride. We have seen in the preseason, in Qatar, Alex Márquez fell six times, also Pol, Bradl … Everyone. But the one who knows how to drive this Honda best is Marc, forcing the front end, getting that feeling, skidding from the front and entering the curves. I think that when he gets that feeling again, there will be no problem, but perhaps it will be difficult at first to get the feeling of the bike because he has not ridden the Honda for several months. But once he has it in hand, he will have no problem shooting and winning big races. “