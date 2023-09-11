Jaime Bayly He has already launched his YouTube channel for a few months, in which he tells anecdotes and little-known details about his personal life. Thus, in one of her recent videos uploaded to her platform, she revealed why she distanced herself from Mario Vargas Llosa and his family despite the fact that they maintained a very close friendship. Likewise, the journalist acknowledged that the publication of ‘The Geniuses’ would further complicate the separation from him.

Why did Jaime Bayly and Mario Vargas Llosa distance themselves?

In his monologue from his new YouTube clip, Jaime Bayly He explained why he stopped being friends with Mario Vargas Llosa even though they were very close. TV’s ‘Terrible Child’ explained that this separation occurred due to differences in political positions.

“I fought with the Vargas Llosas for stupid and idiotic political reasons because they supported a candidate Alejandro Toledo and I attacked and questioned him, also an unpresentable Ollanta Humala, whom I made every effort to ‘lower the rim’.‘” said the communicator.

Would Bayly and Vargas Llosa resume their friendship?

After shedding light on why he and the Nobel Prize winner in Literature are no longer friends, Jaime Bayly He was sincere and mentioned that he believes that they will not be able to resume that close bond that was broken due to political issues. Likewise, the publication of ‘The Geniuses’, a book that talks about a fight between Vargas Llosa and Gabriel García Márquez, would make his situation with the Peruvian writer more complicated.

“It’s a shame that friendly writers fight for political reasons. We shouldn’t have fought. But that’s how it happened and I am totally convinced that the Vargas Llosas and I will never be friends again. But there is one who could and it is Gonzalo (Vargas Llosa)”he added.

What did Jaime Bayly reveal about Laura Bozzo?

Jaime Bayly He said in one of his videos on YouTube that Laura Bozzo brought him some cassettes of her programs so that they could recommend her to the executives of Telemundo and Univisión because her dream was to be famous in the United States.

“He told me ‘please, I beg you, take this cassette and show it to your friends at Univisión and Telemundo, to see if they are encouraged, to see if they hire me. My dream is to succeed in the United States.’ And I told her ‘of course, Laura, of course’. Well, I lied to him. I’m a little sad to confess this, I hope she doesn’t get angry with me, but the truth is she thought ‘how can she think that she’s going to be successful in the United States?'”, she revealed.