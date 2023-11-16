Finland will close half of its border crossings with Russia starting Friday morninga decision that it justified by accusing Moscow of allowing the entry of migrants in an irregular situation, the government announced this Thursday.

(Read also: Smart watches: the technology behind these powerful measuring machines).

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen He indicated in a press conference that the executive decided to close four border points with Russia.

The government of Finland, a member of the EU and NATO, already warned on Tuesday that it was considering closing its border with Russia, which he suspects of destabilizing activities.

NATO member Finland

In recent weeks, Finland has seen an increase in the number of irregular migrants arriving from the Middle East and Africa.and in particular from Iraq, Somalia and Yemen.

(Keep reading: Nobel Peace Prize winner and Finnish diplomat, Martti Ahtisaari, died at 86).

“We want this phenomenon to stop, we want border activity to return to normal,” said Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

“And if the situation spreads to other crossing points and becomes more difficult, we will take the necessary measures,” added the leader.

Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Finland shares a 1,340 km border with Russia.

(We recommend: After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Finland prepares for a possible war).

The Kremlin promised in April that it would take action after Finland joined NATOwhich he criticized as a gesture against Russia’s security.

AFP