It’s raining in the wet for Club Deportivo Guadalajara and it’s Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ratified, through a statement, the ruling against its streaming service Chivas TVwhich amounts to more than five million pesos (about $250,000)after the lawsuits that users filed since 2016, due to the changes that were made in some clauses of the contracts with the company where they harmed the consumer.
“Given the ineffectiveness of the concepts of grievance, analyzed throughout the previous section, it is necessary to confirm the appealed sentence and deny constitutional protection to ‘Chivas de Corazón SA de CV’, contrary to the claimed sentence of the Superior Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice”, can be read in the document.
The lawsuits were presented after the failures that the streaming service of the Guadalajara team had in the transmission of the duel of Chivas vs. Stripedcorresponding to July 23, 2016.
He SCJN Court reported that a part of the fine against ‘Chivas de Corazón’, due to not providing adequate information to use the service Chivas TV.
“The company failed to comply with its obligation to provide information on the goods and services clearly and sufficiently in advance, since in order to have access to it it was necessary to contract in advance,” the lawsuit reads.
Chivas TV It was created to exclusively broadcast the Guadalajara team’s home games. In the first transmission that occurred on July 23, 2015, the service presented various errors so users could not access the service.
The aforementioned match was not the only one in which Chivas TV presented problems. In that same semester, the Guadalajara team received the second leg of the quarterfinals against América.
Currently the red and white team made an alliance with Amazon Prime Video who is the new holder of their rights to broadcast their home games.
