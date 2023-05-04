Chile will hold its second constituent elections in two years this Sunday. In this new election, the parties are fighting for the fifty seats of the future members of the Constitutional Council that will be in charge of the second attempt to draft a new Constitution based on a draft prepared by a committee of experts.

But the current context is far from the effervescence that was experienced in 2021, when the outbreak of 2019 was still present and when the process of drafting the Magna Carta was a priority for a large part of Chilean society.

How is the constituent process going in Chile and what will Sunday’s election be like? A B C.

How did the constitutional process begin in Chile?

The political process for a new Constitution was opened in Chile in the wake of the 2019 protests. On October 18, 2019, for example, several Santiago metro stations burned in protests that sought a new model of society in the country.

Back then, 1.5 million people asked for more social rights in the largest march since the end of the dictatorship, which took place on October 25, 2019, and 80 percent of Chileans opted in a plebiscite to replace the current Constitution, inherited from the regime (1973-1990).

Chileans elected a constituent convention at the polls, with a majority of independent and progressive citizens, to write a new magna carta.

But at the same time that it was preparing a proposal for a Constitution, the convention was dealing with controversies carried out by some of its members (one conventional faked cancer and another voted from the shower) and a growing disapproval from society, which placed great expectations on it. exchange.

Protests against the Piñera government in 2019.

What changes in the second attempt to write the Constitution?

But the first text ended up failing in September 2022 in another referendum. A text emerged from the first body that for some would place Chile at the forefront of the world, and for others it was sectarian and not very representative, for which reason 62 percent of Chileans rejected the first proposal for the Fundamental Law.

Three months after the failure at the polls, The political class agreed to convene another constituent process, but with very different characteristics.

One of the main innovations in this process is the existence of a group of 24 experts appointed by Parliament, whose mission is to draft a draft that will serve as a basis for the directors who will be elected on Sunday at the polls.

62 percent of Chileans rejected the first draft of the Constitution.

The new advisers will have five months from next June to make modifications to the draft, compared to the year that the members of the Constitutional Convention had to write the previous proposal.

The final text will be submitted to a referendum, so Citizens will vote on the final proposal on December 17.

This time, moreover, the parties agreed on twelve basic principles to avoid a “refoundational” proposal like the previous one. These principles include the declaration of Chile as a “social and democratic State of law”, the indivisibility of the “Chilean nation” and the survival of the bicameral system.

Javier Couso, an academic from the Diego Portales University and the University of Utrecht, considers that “there is less room for manoeuvre” due to the agreed principles, but considers that “the bases are very reasonable and will not be an impediment to the legitimacy of the process “.

How is the environment for the new process?

But the truth is that the current context is far from the effervescence of 2021, when the outbreak of 2019 was still present, and the roadmap agreed now to write the new Constitution is very different.

The intervention of a group of experts appointed by Parliament, the lack of citizen interest, the compulsory vote and the rise of the ultra-right are the main keys to this new attempt.

And it is that according to the Criteria survey, published at the beginning of April, only 31% of Chileans are interested in drafting a Constitution to replace the current one, inherited from the dictatorship.

Today, only 31% of Chileans are interested in drafting a Constitution.

Experts consulted by the Efe news agency agree that there is lack of interest in the new process, especially because of how exhausting the first draft was which was rejected in September.

“The previous convention was practically a ‘reality’. We had live transmission 24 hours a day. It was (a process) very long and exhausting,” he points out to efe Federica Sánchez Staniak, from the Alberto Hurtado University.

“There are elections on Sunday and many people don’t even know what they vote for,” says Estefanía Andahur, from the Red de Politólogas.

Why isn’t there the same interest in citizenship?

The previous process was praised internationally because it was the way out the country found from the massive protests of 2019 and 2020, the most serious since the return to democracy, and because the constituent body was the first fully democratic in Chile and the first to count with an equal gender composition throughout the world.



Today, many have already lost confidence in the process. “Many of those who were in favor of the previous proposal feel disappointed and think that the process is controlled from above,” he explained to efe Claudia Heiss, from the University of Chile.

Cristian Ovando, from the University of Tarapacá, insists on the same idea: “The psychosocial cost of the outbreak and the pandemic, added to the failure of the first constituent process, have caused fatigue”.

Two years ago, moreover, the word that was heard the most in the campaign was “dignity”: decent pensions, decent health, decent education. But Today the priorities are totally different and the security crisis that the country is going through plays a leading role in the campaign. Like issues related to migration.

“The issues more typical of the left have been eclipsed by security, which is the flag of the right. The left has not known how to defend its flags,” Octavio Avendaño, from the University of Chile, told Efe.

Migrants stranded on the border between Peru and Chile. Migration is also one of the priorities in Chile today.

What can you expect then on Sunday?

Although it is difficult to make forecasts due to the high disinterest and the compulsory nature of voting, Unlike two years ago, there is a consensus that the correlation of forces of the councilors who will write the draft will be very different from the previous convention, made up mostly of citizens without party affiliation and mostly from the left.

Most of the polls indicate that the right will be the big winner of the elections this time.

The key today lies in the seats won by the far-right Republican Party and the People’s Party (populist right), which did not participate in the previous ones, because they are recently created formations, and which defend the current Magna Carta, of a neoliberal nature.

The great feature of this election is that it has a mandatory vote at a time when a large part of the population feels a high disinterest in politics

Most experts agree that this is an electoral event with an unpredictable result, because there are various factors that condition it: “The great characteristic of this election is that it has mandatory voting (for the first time since 2012) at a time when a large part of the population feels a high lack of interest in politics and rejects the system and the traditional parties”, he explains to efe academic Isabel Castillo, from the Faculty of Government of the University of Chile.

The scenarios are open and uncertain, but several polls point to the victory of the conservative bloc. However, the big question is, according to analysts, how much will the seats of the three right wing add up. If they reach three fifths (thirty councilors) they will control the Council completely.

Members of the Expert Commission for the constituent process. Photo: EFE / Elvis González

“The fate of this process is at stake on May 7. The Republicans and the People’s Party are predicted to have almost 20 seats. If they exceed 30, they will have veto power because the constitutional norms will need 3/5 to be approved. It is likely boycott everything,” warns Couso.

It also remains to be seen how the ruling party is doing, which goes to the polls divided and that he can accuse the coup of the low citizen approval of President Gabriel Boric.

Critics consider, in any case, that the councilors will have little room for maneuver by having to comply with the 12 institutional principles previously agreed upon by the parties, which would prevent a refoundational text.

But for Heiss, what is clear is that the right-wing parties are going to play a key role this time. “Rather than hinder the process, these right-wing parties will try to ensure that the 1980 Constitution is reproduced and the status quo is maintained,” he says.

It remains to be seen how the vote on Sunday unfolds and if the citizens feel called to support the new constituent process.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE