After shining at Euro 2024, Nico Williams is causing a stir in the transfer market. For several weeks, Barcelona have been the most interested club in signing him, but they will have to shell out an additional 4 million euros to secure his services.
Nico Williams has been one of the stars of Euro 2024. He showed from La Roja’s first game (3-0 against Croatia) why Luis de la Fuente was counting on him. At just 22 years old, Nico Williams is now attracting the interest of several of Europe’s top clubs. Barça seems to be the most advanced in this regard.
According to Mundo Deportivo, talks between the player’s agent and the club are already well advanced. However, a small detail has come to light: the player’s release clause would now have to be activated for an amount of 62 million euros. Nico Williams’ release clause. That is, 4 million euros more than the initial clause of 58 million.
This variation is due to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Spain. The CPI measures the prices of goods and services consumed by Spanish families. It adapts to the market, and its rise in recent months is the reason for the increase in the price of Nico Williams’ release clause. Barça does not seem to mind this increase, and has reportedly confirmed to the Basque player that he can sign and register him without problems.
Still, Barça must be wary of the threat from PSG
While Barcelona are very confident of signing the Spanish striker, Paris Saint-Germain appear to have seriously pursued the European champions. Foot Mercato reported on Friday that PSG had made their first offer for Nico Williams. The player knows Luis Enrique very well and has already met with him, according to Mundo Deportivo. Between Barca and PSG, Nico Williams’ future remains unclear.
