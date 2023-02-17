This Sunday, Atlético de Madrid receives Athletic Club at the Civitas Metropolitano in what will not only be the great match of the League day in the First Division, but is also one of the classics of Spanish football.
But this Sunday’s game has an even more special nuance, because in 2023 the 125th anniversary of the founding of Athletic is celebrated, and for that reason the Madrid team is going to pay a small tribute to it.
That is why Atlético will allow Athletic Club to play with its local shirt, the rojiblanca, despite being the visiting team, while the Metropolitan team will use their second kit in that match, as reported from the club through a statement.
“A group of Basque students settled in Madrid promoted, in 1903, the founding of our club with the name of Athletic Club of Madrid, in the image and likeness -both in its name and in its colours, uniform and crest- of the Athletic Club of Bilbao of which they were members.An Athletic Club that had been born five years earlier, in 1898, and which therefore celebrates its 125th anniversary this season.
As the founding club of our entity, we want to pay a heartfelt tribute by taking advantage of the league commitment that both teams will play at the Cívitas Metropolitano starting at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, February 19. A match in which we will give the team from Biscay the honor of wearing the rojiblancos colors that we both share,” the statement said.
This will be just one of the tribute acts that are taking place at Atlético de Madrid with the Basque team. “Among the acts that will form part of this tribute, Atlético de Madrid has invited all the players and coaches who have defended both institutions throughout history to witness the match in the presidential box and to participate in an act prior to the match on the pitch with the current members of both squads. A meeting of supporters of both clubs will also be held at the Cívitas Metropolitano in the hours before the game, which will host a meeting of fraternization between supporters of both clubs,” the statement added.
