This Sunday we will honor our founding club, the @AthleticClubfor its 125th anniversary, giving it the rojiblancos colors for the match that will measure us at Cívitas @Metropolitan.

➡️ https://t.co/N9poPCKPVq pic.twitter.com/0hfgSoltjk

– Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 13, 2023