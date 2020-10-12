As explained head of the Velikoustyug region Alexander Kuzmin, the new monument that they want to erect in the city does not quite represent the federal politicians of the past. Here they rather became prototypes for a new art object:

– Install a bronze sculpture of a man, woman and boy, whose prototypes were Lyudmila Ivanovna Shvetsova (Deputy Chairman of the State Duma from December 21, 2011 to October 29, 2014, the chief curator of the project “Veliky Ustyug – the homeland of Santa Claus”), Yuri Mikhailovich Luzhkov (the author of the idea of ​​the residence of the Russian Father Frost) and the boy (as a symbol of a children’s fairy tale and friendship of our little guests with the winter wizard) were offered by honorary citizens of the region Victor Chuchin and Vladimir Kadomkin , – said Alexander Kuzmin.

Residents of the Vologda region have already managed to express bewilderment about the statue, which they promise to cast in bronze, and not in chocolate, as one might think by looking at the sketch. Thus, most commentators have questions about the activities of the Moscow mayor of the nineties Yuri Luzhkov, others are outraged, why decorate the city with statues of dubious artistic value, when there is no elementary asphalt and public toilets. And the guides, who evaluated the new project from a professional point of view, criticized the very idea of ​​such a “collective farm tourism”. They say that it is not strange monuments and fairy tales that one should lure a tourist to Ustyug – an ancient city with unique architecture and a rich historical past.