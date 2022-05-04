Dead ducks, pheasants and hares in the roadside. You can’t take a ride without seeing this statue. Why are there dead animals along the road this time of year?

Mallards, birds and coots are in the mating season. That makes them completely reckless, says biologist Bram Koese from Zwammerdam. “They’re just crossing the road. Just like the toads during toad migration. And then there are the geese in their breeding season. They normally fly to safe places, but because their young don’t fly yet, they now have to fly over land. That makes them very vulnerable.”