In recent years, despite being only a modified app, whatsapp plus has been acquiring more and more customers, thanks to its multiple functions that make it the instant messaging platform favorite of infidels and toxic people.

Because it is an APK, the “plus” version of WhatsApp can be given licenses that the original Meta application cannot, so its functions usually go beyond the privacy of users.

One of the functions that makes WhatsApp Plus the favorite toxic app is the one that allows the user of the mod knowing exactly each time one of your contacts enters the virtual platform instant messaging.

Also, one of the cheaters’ favorite tools is the fact that the mod makes it possible to hide a certain chat through a passwordwhich makes a conversation hidden from prying eyes.

For its part, the “pirated” version of WhatsApp also allows the time of the last time can be modifiedwith which, if the user stayed up late at night chatting, he can change it to the time that suits him best.

Meanwhile, the APK makes available the always be “online”that is, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the contacts will see the contacted person all the time, even if the reality is different.

Added to this, the WhatsApp mod allows you to color the two popcorn blue when the message has been answered and not when it has been seen the first time, which avoids the drama of “seen”.

And, of course, you can’t leave out the function that made WhatsApp Plus famous at the time. We are talking about the possibility of view messages that have been deleted.

Because of these and other extra electronic tools, WhatsApp turns out to be the favorite instant messaging app of unfaithful people and toxic people who want to keep an eye on their partners all the time.