The first date of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar came to an end and had the peculiarity that many games ended with few goals. Although we saw wins and massive results, the incredible thing is that four games ended 0-0.
How to explain this phenomenon? The debut in any competition is not easy and less when it comes to a World Cup. There is a lot of speculation, fear of error and fear of being left empty-handed at the start.
That can lead to the teams do not risk too much and finish the matches without converting. Not wanting to lose leads to not taking risks and many times the teams prioritize winning one point over two.
Winning a point is important in the first match, but forces you to win other matches. This means that in the second match they must go out to win and surely in the coming dates we will start to see more goals.
The first day has passed and we hope that there will no longer be 0-0, the result that lovers of good football and games with many goals like least. Will we start to see more scoring in the next few games? I wish it so!
