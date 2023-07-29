It is too early to claim victory, but so far this summer Spain has been spared from the terrifying fires that have occurred these days in other Mediterranean countries such as Greece, Italy or Algeria, in the midst of extreme heat. So far, the debacle of last year has not occurred in the country. Although the situation is not as good as it may seem.

According to the latest information advance from the Ministry for Ecological Transition, so far this year (from January 1 to July 16) 59,834 hectares of forest area have been burned in the country, almost half of what was burned in the same period of time in 2022, which at this point in the summer had 111,262 hectares dyed black. However, this comparison can be misleading, as 2022 was especially bad for fires. “This year is better, of course, but 2022 was very bad,” says Cristina Santín Nuño, a Ramón y Cajal researcher at the Mixed Institute for Biodiversity Research (of the CSIC, the University of Oviedo and the Principality of Asturias) and an expert in forest fires. “Last year was the extreme of extremes, 2022 was the worst year of this 21st century, 40% of what was burned in the European Union was in Spain,” she says.

According to data from the ministry, those 59,834 hectares burned so far in 2023 are actually above the average for the last decade, which stands at 40,468 hectares. In the same way, so far this year, 16 large fires (those of more than 500 hectares) have occurred in the country, more than double the average of the last decade (seven).

Ferran Dalmau-Rovira, forest engineer and director of the environmental consultancy Medi XXI GSA, points out that there have already been several “scares”. The flames started earlier this year than usual, in March, with the fire in Villanueva de Viver (Castellón), which destroyed 4,700 hectares. And this month the alarms went off on the Canary Island of La Palma, where 3,500 hectares burned, 200 of them inside the Caldera de Taburiente National Park, a fire that was reactivated on Friday.

However, Dalmau-Rovira acknowledges that, “at the moment, we are having situations in which the fires are being allowed to go out.” Although he is very prudent, as he warns that the risk period is getting longer and longer. “The problem is that what climate change trends have taught us in recent years is that summers are getting longer, high temperatures start earlier, and they take longer to leave after summer.” In fact, at this point in the year in 2022, 111,262 hectares of forest area had been burned in Spain, but then it got even worse, with the final count reaching 267,000 hectares.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

For this reason, Elsa Enríquez, deputy general director of forestry policy at the Ministry for Ecological Transition, also calls for prudence. He considers that “the rains at the end of spring are contributing to the fact that the beginning of the summer has not been unfavorable in terms of damage to hectares of the accidents, but there is a long summer ahead and it must not be forgotten that Spain is going through a period of drought” .

In this regard, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) estimates that it is likely that the weather conditions have had an influence so that Spain is not currently suffering the fierce wave of fires that is seen in other Mediterranean countries. As Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Aemet, points out, “from mid-May to mid-June we had an unusually rainy episode in Spain, with a lot of rainfall and storms in large areas of our country.” According to the meteorologist, although it is not uncommon for storms to occur in late spring and early summer, what was unusual was the persistence of the situation, which made June 2023 the second rainiest of the current century, with more than double of normal precipitation for that month. “These rains, without a doubt, moistened the soils and reduced the water stress of the vegetation, helping to have less dry organic matter at the moment when the rains stopped and the heat arrived”, he comments.

On the other hand, according to data from Ecological Transition, in the disastrous 2022 there were 57 large fires in the total for the year, of which 47 took place precisely during one of the three heat waves recorded. This year there have already been three episodes with extreme temperatures in the country (45.4°C was reached on July 18 in Figueres, in Girona), but they were not so brutal. “The summer of 2022 was characterized by the persistence of extremely hot and very dry situations, which exacerbated the risk of fires and kept it at extreme levels,” details Del Campo. “This year, although we are also experiencing notable heat episodes, the truth is that they are shorter and are interrupted by cooler periods and, in some areas, with storms, which help to moisten the soil.”

The relationship of weather conditions with fire monsters is clear. Although the heat – like the dryness of the vegetation or the lack of rain – does not cause the fires, the temperatures can spur the flames, as has been seen again these days in Greece, Italy or North Africa. Hence the concern about climate change and the increase in temperatures or droughts on the planet. However, as Santín Nuño points out, the human factor is also very important in fires in the Mediterranean basin. “Heat waves have a great influence, but also anthropogenic factors; In places like boreal Canada, which is currently experiencing huge fires, the fires are more related to meteorological variables than in the Mediterranean, but here there is a large population, which is key”, the researcher points out. “For example, in Spain, most of the ignitions [origen de los fuegos] they are by humans, either accidentally or provoked. So, it may also be influencing that this year people are being more careful after what they experienced in 2022.

Dalmau also refers to the human factor, but not so much the one that causes the flames as the one that tries to put them out. “When we say that in Spain we have one of the best fire-fighting operations in the world, we don’t mean it for nothing. Here a great effort has been made to professionalize the public firefighting services, and although there are still autonomous communities with many deficiencies, from the point of view of the average we have a very powerful operation ”, he highlights. This extinction expert who considers that the same is not happening in some of the countries that are currently fighting the flames: “Greece is an area of ​​Mediterranean vegetation that is highly exposed to drought, but it also has many problems from the operational point of view against fires, many of the firefighters there are volunteers”, assures the forestry engineer. “In Greece the previous drought has coincided with very strong winds and with a large number of ignitions at the same time, we are in the typical episode of simultaneity [muchos fuegos a la vez]. If simultaneity already puts us to the limit in an extinction system like ours, in another more vulnerable such as the Greek it completely overwhelms it, what we are seeing is the overflow of an extinction system”.

In the case of Spain, for Dalmau, the structural problem is the very situation of the forest area, due to the expansion and accumulation of vegetation. “The problem we continue to have is the amount of fuel, the amount of energy, that there is in the mountains, and as long as we don’t get our hands on that, we are going to see fires that we are not going to be able to put out. We are focusing all the time on the symptom, but not on the cause of the disease”, emphasizes the forestry engineer, who claims the recent solution Declaration on the management of large forest fires in Spain Promoted by the Pau Costa Foundation. As he explains, this document asks the authorities for an annual investment of 1,000 million to manage the forest landscape on a national scale and to be able to intervene in at least 1% of the territory per year. “We need to invest in managed hectares and protect what we have left of extensive livestock at all costs,” says Dalmau. “It has to be a livestock that meets quality standards, but we need ruminants in the territory, we need cows, sheep, goats, animals consuming plant biomass.”

Forecast for the coming months The Aemet forecasts indicate that the quarter made up of August-September-October will very likely be very warm compared to normal. Although they also indicate that there could be above average rainfall. According to Rubén del Campo, “it is very likely that the risk of fires will continue at very high or extreme levels in a good part of our country during the last month of summer, especially in areas where rainfall does not arrive or is scarce.” “It must be taken into account that July is still a very warm month and, in general, with little rain despite the fact that there have been storms in some areas, and that the contribution of humidity from the abundant rains in May/June has already disappeared due to the high evaporation that occurs in the summer months,” says the Aemet spokesman.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter