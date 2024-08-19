Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 21:38

Voepass has completed the removal of all the wreckage from the aircraft that crashed in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, and sent it to Ribeirão Preto, the company’s headquarters also in the interior of São Paulo, where it will be stored. The engines and the black box are with the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa), an agency of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) responsible for investigating aircraft accidents.

The accident, which occurred on Friday the 9th, left 62 people dead (58 passengers and four crew members). The flight left Cascavel, in Paraná, and was heading to Guarulhos (SP).

The luggage has already been collected and is being cleaned and separated in Ribeirão Preto. Other passenger belongings are still being removed, the airline said.

The 62 bodies of the people who died in the plane crash have already been identified by the São Paulo State Technical-Scientific Police and the Forensic Medical Institute (IML). This is the accident with the highest number of victims since the TAM plane crash in São Paulo on June 17, 2007, which killed 199 people.

Voepass claims that the aircraft, an ATR type, was in good condition and had undergone maintenance. The model, considered safe, is widely used in commercial aviation for short trips.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) reported last Friday, the 16th, that it had started an assisted operation to intensify surveillance of the service provided by the airline to “avoid abnormalities in the operation” and “keep the provision of Voepass’ service in adequate conditions”.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, and will be clarified after official investigations by Cenipa.