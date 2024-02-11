Millonarios increased its streak without losing against Nacional at the Atanasio Girardot stadium: it won 0-1, with a goal from Leonardo Castro, and completed nine games without defeats in that scenario against the greens.

The last time Millos lost as a visitor against Nacional was on September 16, 2017 (3-2, with an agonizing goal from Dayro Moreno). The game had a friction near the end that ended with the expulsions of the two goalkeepers, the Paraguayan Santiago Rojas, from Nacional, and Álvaro Montero, from Millos.

In the 85th minute there was a strong clash between Álvaro Angulo, from Nacional, and Santiago Giordana, from Millonarios, which the match referee, Nolberto Ararat, considered a foul by the Argentine. That's why he showed him the yellow card.

The action generated a series of pushes between players from both teams: Bernardo Espinosa to Daniel Ruiz, Yuber Quiñones to Espinosa…

Sequence of the expulsions of Álvaro Montero and Santiago Rojas. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

In the middle of the discussion, Nacional's goalkeeper, the Paraguayan Santiago Rojas, arrived excited and began to shove left and right, and Millonarios' goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, also responded, until the two ended up slapping each other.

Ararat cut the topic short and expelled the two archers.

As both teams had changes to make, they finished the game with substitutes: in Nacional, Harlen Castillo came in for Edier Ocampo and in Millos, Diego Novoa debuted to replace Daniel Ruiz.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

What sanction would Montero and Rojas have?

Since Ararat expelled the two players for aggression, Rojas and Montero will surely have to pay two suspension dates for violent conduct.

The Nacional goalkeeper will miss the duels against Deportivo Cali and Jaguares, while the Millonarios goalkeeper will not be in the games against Águilas Doradas and Patriotas.

