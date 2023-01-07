Finally, the Clausura 2023 tournament began and due to different situations, all the matches of the corresponding Matchday 1 will not be able to take place this weekend, since two of the matches had to be rescheduled until further notice.
The first of the duels that was postponed was the commitment between Mazatlán FC and Club León in the Kraken that would take place this Friday, January 6, due to the acts of violence and insecurity that took place in Sinaloa derived from the arrest of the drug trafficker, Ovid Guzmanwhere all flights to said State were canceled for several hours.
So far, the new date and time to be played between matches has not been announced, it will be a matter of the clubs and the league agreeing to reschedule a new date.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Within the framework of the permanent revisions carried out by Liga MX to the fields of soccer stadiums and despite the maintenance efforts of the clubs, the Liga MX Review Commissionafter a complete technical evaluation, ruled that the field of the Jalisco stadium is not in optimal conditions to carry out the soccer matches corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023.
Due to the foregoing and in accordance with articles 88 and 86 of the Competition Regulations of Liga MX and MX expansionrespectively, the rescheduling of the Atlas matches against Toluca on Saturday, January 7 and University of Guadalajara against Tabasco Cougars on Sunday 8. The new dates will be communicated in due time and form until further notice.
#Matchday #matches #postponed #played
Leave a Reply