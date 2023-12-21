Why was Saman Abbas's uncle not sentenced to life imprisonment, while Shabbar and Nazia were? The man cooperated with the police

The sentence issued in the case of Saman Abbas from the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia is causing a lot of discussion. Why were the parents of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl who disappeared in Novellara sentenced to life imprisonment? And why was the uncle, considered the material executor of the crime, sentenced to 14 years in prison?

The two cousins, captured and arrested after an escape, instead went toabsolved and freed.

He was the criminal lawyer Daniele Bocciolini to explain the reasons for the sentence a Fanpage.it. Uncle Danish will have to serve a 14-year sentence since all the aggravating circumstances against him have been dropped and the defense's request on the abbreviated procedure and therefore on the reduction of the sentence. Generic mitigating circumstances recognized for Saman Abbas' uncle, due to his collaboration with investigators. Danish has in fact allowed the authorities to find his niece's body after a year and a half, indicating the burial place.

Starting from a sentence of 28 years, the Court reduced it by a third due to the recognition of generic mitigating circumstances, reaching 21 years. And then it further reduced by a third to 14 years for the choice of the rite.

Saman Abbas' parents sentenced to life in prison

The parents were instead sentenced to life imprisonment. A punishment that Father Shabbar did not welcome with joy, as his lawyer pointed out. The latter has yet to understand the reasons for the sentence. Before the end of the hearing, the man made spontaneous statements for more than an hour. Shabbar continues to maintain his innocence. The mother Nazia, on the other hand, is still at large. Nobody knows where the woman is.

Ultimately, the Court did not accept the refunding request against Saman Abbas' younger brother and her boyfriend, both civil parties in the trial. The only compensations decided were those for associations against violence against women, Islamic associations, the municipality of Novellara and the Union of Municipalities of Lower Reggiana.