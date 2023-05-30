This Monday, the Bogotá Council was dyed in the colors of Independiente Santa Fe. In the political-administrative corporation of the capital, a heartfelt tribute was held to two glories of the cardinal team, the first champion of the country: Alfonso Cañón and Ómar Pérez.

Why were Omar Pérez and Alfonso Cañón decorated in the Bogotá Council?

Santa Fe, champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2015 Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora. WEATHER Archive

This Monday, at the initiative of councilor Andrés Onzaga, of the Green Party, Pérez y Cañón received the José Acevedo y Gómez order in the Grand Cross grade, the highest distinction awarded by the Bogota corporation.

Cañón, top scorer for Santa Fe, with 146 goals, and Pérez, architect of the cardinal club’s most recent golden era, were honored for their excellence and commitment to the sport.



“They are two people who have made Bogotá remain at the top at a national and continental level as well”said the councilor Onzaga in his speech.

The applause of the attendees, several wearing the Santa Fe jersey, summed up the emotion of the moment.

TWO CARDINAL IDOLS RECEIVE SILVER CROSS FOR THEIR EXCELLENCE AND COMMITMENT TO SPORT • The “Maestro Cañon” is the all-time goalscorer of @Santa Fewith 146 annotations. • Omar Pérez scorer of 77 goals, distributed between local and international competitions@andresonzaga pic.twitter.com/orYUiRqzqN – Al Día Noticias with John Didier Rodríguez Marín (@AlDiaNoticiasJD) May 29, 2023

