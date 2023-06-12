There are more and more older taxis. Or at least time moves forward, but taxi sales are not quite in sync.

You may have noticed that there are so few new taxis. If you look ‘around you’, the most recent taxis often seem to be a car a few years old. Now, looking around isn’t really a scientific way to determine anything.

Fortunately, there is also hard data. And found there Data Driven Automotive Professional Jasper Verweij a few interesting things. As it turns out, most taxis are currently from 2019. It is clear to see in the graph that the difference is huge compared to the previous and especially the outgoing years.

Why is that? Was 2019 a special year for cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class or Skoda Superb? uh, no. As is often the case, these kinds of big differences are due to a change in policy from our dear government.

Increasingly older taxis in our country

Until December 31, 2019, the BPM could be returned. Many diesel cars – which taxi companies like to use – have a considerable amount of BPM on them. So until January 2020 it could be reclaimed, as well as the VAT. Ideal for the entrepreneur.

Of course there is a reason why the government has done this. The intention is that taxis will also become cleaner. In that respect it is strange that in The Hague they made it possible to reclaim the BPM for so long.

The owners of taxis were not stupid and simply bought extra taxis. So many cars that would actually only be purchased in 2020, 2021 or 2022 were already purchased in 2019, because it simply saves a lot of money for the entrepreneur.

Did the measure not have a good effect?

So in that respect you could say that the new measure has not helped, but that is an oversight. Because if you look at the new taxis, it appears that more than 80% are now electric.

It makes a difference by taxi, of course, but in many cases an electric taxi is a lot better for the environment. Especially if you normally do a lot of city traffic. Low speeds and a lot of acceleration. Then the diesel is not at all efficient and an EV is.

Not only that, you also have direct emissions that do not take place in the city. There are also constantly improving EVs that can serve as a taxi. There is simply more choice and the radius of action is better than a few years ago.

Through: LinkedIn

Read more? These cars cost our government the most money!

This article Why we are getting older taxis… appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Older #Taxis..