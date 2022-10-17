In the last decades, Serrano Heart It has established itself as one of the most successful cumbia orchestras of all time in Peru. Regarding the 30 years of existence of the group, the vocalist Yrma Guerrero revealed the difficult path that the group has had to be able to sound on all the stations in Peru.

Yrma reveals the difficult path of Corazón Serrano

Singer Yrma Guerrero He pointed out that Corazón Serrano has had a hard time achieving the success it has now. According to the vocalist, they never imagined that the group’s songs would be played outside of Piura, the town where the orchestra was formed.

“It has cost us a lot, but we have always been persevering. When the group began to sound everywhere we did not believe, because we always worked for the people of the mountains of Piura, Cajamarca, the jungle. When it became a boom in Lima and different parts of the country, we were surprised. We did not think that the whole country would like us, and outside too, ”he maintained.

Yrma Guerrero. Photo: Facebook

Why didn’t the songs play on the radio?

In that line, Yrma Guerrero He also revealed that at the beginning of Corazón Serrano, some radio stations in the country refused to broadcast the orchestra’s songs due to the group’s peculiar name. However, true to her belief, she and her family decided to keep the title.

“My brother (Lorenzo Guerrero) went to certain radio stations to play the music and always the name, Corazón Serrano, was like an obstacle. I play your music, but if you change your name. My brother said: “No, I’m from the Serrano, I identify myself with the name” he said for Peru 21.

Serrano Heart. Photo: diffusion

Did Yrma Guerrero plan to leave Corazón Serrano?

Last August, the founder of Corazón Serrano slipped the possibility of leaving the cumbia group due to health problems. “I have a problem with my spine. It is true that I no longer travel to all the concerts, because the bus stretch affects me a lot, “he said.

Likewise, Yrma Guerrero pointed out that it was important for her to spend time with her family. “I have three children, they already claim. My eldest daughter needs a lot from her mom, ”she explained on Radio Nueva Q.

The most successful songs of Corazón Serrano

According to the YouTube ranking, listeners have preferences regarding the songs of the musical group Corazón Serrano. Find out which are the preferred ones at national and international level:

“Zumbalo Mix” (Live)

“Sorry” (Live)

“In Which Arms Will You Be”

“Forget me”

“Love wounds”