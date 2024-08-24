When you sail on the web, you probably don’t think twice about the color of the links you click. Yet, there is a specific and historical reason why most of them are blue. This choice of design, apparently banal, has deep roots in the dawn of Internet and continues to influence the way we interact with online content. In this article, we explore the origins and motivations behind this choice, and why, after decades, the blue remains the dominant color for links on the web.

Origin of the blue color for links

The choice of color for links has its roots in the early 90s, when the web was just starting to take shape. The first major graphical browser, Mosaiclaunched in 1993was the first to use blue for hyperlinks. This browser quickly became popular and established a visual standard that is state followed by later browsers such as Netscape Navigator and Internet Explorer. The adoption The choice of blue was not a random one: the colour already had a certain relevance in the user interfaces of that period, particularly in Windowswhich used blue as its selection color. This helped make that color a natural and familiar choice for web users.

Technical and psychological reasons

This color for the link was not chosen Alone for aesthetic reasons, but also for technical and psychological reasons. From a visual point of view, blue offers good contrast both on light backgrounds and on those dark, making the links easily distinguishable from normal text. Although other colors, such as red, were experimented with at the beginning of the history of the web, these they came quickly discarded. The redfor example, was too aggressive and distracting, reducing users’ ability to focus on the rest of the text.

Also, blue is a color which is correctly perceived by most of the peopleincluding those who suffer from color blindness. This makes it a optimal choice in terms of accessibility, ensuring that links are recognizable and usable by the greatest possible number of users.

Alternatives and evolution over time

Before blue became the standard for links, other colors, such as red, were experimented with. However, these alternative colors did not prove effective. Ad examplered, although very visible, tended to distract the user, reducing the ability to focus on the surrounding content. Furthermore, the choice of blue was he demonstrated superior for accessibility reasons: the blue It is a color that maintains its visibility for a wide range of people, including those who suffer from various types of color blindness.

Over time, as the web evolved and the technologies improvedsome designers began to experiment with colors different for links, often to align with a brand’s visual identity. However, blue remained the favorite color in most cases, both for its association historical with links, both for its proven effectiveness.

The importance of that color today

Despite the evolution of the web and the introduction of new trends in design, the chosen color remains a dominant hue for links. This choice is not only a matter of tradition, but also of practicality. This color continues to be a safe option to ensure accessibility and recognizability. Even today, with the growing emphasis on web accessibility, blue provides enough contrast to be visible to those with low vision or color blindness.

Furthermore, the historical association between the blue hey link It is so ingrained that users often immediately associate this color with the connection function hypertextual. Drastically change this pattern could be generate confusion, which is why many websites still choose to keep blue as the default color for links.

Conclusion and sharing

This link color is one of many design choices that, while seemingly simple, have a big impact. on the experience user. From its historical origins in early browsers to its importance in accessibility today, blue has become a symbol of the web. The next time you click on a link, you’ll know exactly why it’s blue!

If you found this article interesting, please do not forget to share it with your friends and colleagues! The knowledge of these small technological curiosities can enrich the conversations and help others better understand the digital world we live in.