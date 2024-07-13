Although today it is quite easy to know the type of climate As we will see throughout the day, the applications that are dedicated to providing this information are not always accurate. Although nature is unpredictable, It seems that this time the rich are to blame.

According to new research from Duke University, one of the reasons weather apps consistently fail is because the information they capture comes primarily from of areas where the rich live, and it is in these places that we find open spaces and a series of natural conditions that become the focus of these applications.

Now, It is important to mention that this information varies depending on the area, But everything seems to indicate that the rich are the ones who are taking over the places where the information needed to determine whether a day is going to rain or be sunny is available.

Let us remember that the climate is measured by measuring stations, Booths that capture information related to chemical contaminantsand they are usually located in the upper areas of cities due to the green factor and their cost. In related topics, a massive leak reveals millions of passwords. Similarly, these are the most popular passwords of 2024.

Author’s Note:

Weather information is always important as it can completely determine a day’s activities, and it’s sad that these apps are focused on an audience like the rich.

Via: ACS Publications