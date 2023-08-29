Last year we talked about smells like sweatthis year, although the hot season is almost over, let’s talk about why we sweatand why this function of our body, not really appreciated by the most, is of vital importance and, in a certain sense, is good for us.

Sweat is a vital function of our bodywhich helps us regulate body temperature and eliminate toxic substances, that’s why we sweat in what is a natural process that is activated when our body is in stressful situations, such as physical exercise, fever or anxiety, but how does sweat work and what are its benefits?

Sweat is produced by glands called sweat, which are found throughout our body, ed there are two types of sweat glands: the glands eccrine and the glands apocrine.

The eccrine glands are the most numerous and are responsible for thermoregulation, i.e. the ability to maintain constant body temperature. The eccrine glands secrete a liquid composed mainly of water and minerals, which is released through the pores of the skin. As the liquid evaporates, it cools the skin surface and the blood flowing under it, thereby lowering body temperature. The apocrine glands are instead located in some areas of the body, such as the armpits, groin and scalp.

The apocrine glands secrete a more viscous liquid rich in organic substances, which is released in response to emotional or hormonal stimuli. Apocrine gland fluid doesn’t have a distinctive smell, but it can become unpleasant when it comes into contact with bacteria on the skin.

Why we sweat and its beneficial effects

Now that we know the reason behind “why we sweat,” it is time to understand the different beneficial effects of sweat, including:

helps eliminate toxins from our body . In fact, sweat contains traces of heavy metals, such as lead, mercury and cadmium, and of chemical substances, such as bisphenol A (BPA) and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), which can be harmful to our health, therefore by sweating, we can get rid of these substances and reduce their accumulation in our body;

. In fact, sweat contains traces of heavy metals, such as lead, mercury and cadmium, and of chemical substances, such as bisphenol A (BPA) and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), which can be harmful to our health, therefore by sweating, we can get rid of these substances and reduce their accumulation in our body; helps prevent skin infections . Sweat contains a protein called dermcidin, which has antimicrobial properties, e dermcidin binds to bacteria on the skin and neutralizes them, preventing them from causing infection or inflammation;

. Sweat contains a protein called dermcidin, which has antimicrobial properties, e dermcidin binds to bacteria on the skin and neutralizes them, preventing them from causing infection or inflammation; helps improve blood circulation . Sweat dilates blood vessels and promotes blood flow to the skin, this improves oxygenation and nutrition of skin cells and gives the skin a brighter and healthier appearance;

. Sweat dilates blood vessels and promotes blood flow to the skin, this improves oxygenation and nutrition of skin cells and gives the skin a brighter and healthier appearance; helps maintain a healthy weight. Sweat makes our body lose fluids, which must be replenished by drinking water or other hydrating beverages, this helps reduce the sense of hunger and avoid overeating. Additionally, sweating is often associated with physical activity, which burns calories and fat and tones muscles.

Why we sweat is now even clearer, sweating is therefore a positive phenomenon for our physical and mental well-beingwhich we shouldn’t fear or avoid, it also helps us keep our body in balance and protect it from possible damage, which is why sweating is often seen as a sign of health and vitality.

Besides the benefits listed above, there are other reasons why we sweat and how it is good for our health, below are some additional information I found:

helps reduce stress and anxiety . Sweat stimulates the production of endorphins, the so-called happiness hormones, which have positive effects on our mood and psychological well-being. Endorphins make us feel more relaxed, satisfied and happy, counteracting stress and anxiety. Plus, sweat reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can cause health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression;

. Sweat stimulates the production of endorphins, the so-called happiness hormones, which have positive effects on our mood and psychological well-being. Endorphins make us feel more relaxed, satisfied and happy, counteracting stress and anxiety. Plus, sweat reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can cause health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression; helps prevent kidney stones . Sweat causes our body to lose mineral salts, which must be replenished with a balanced diet and good hydration. This helps prevent the formation of kidney stones, which are solid masses composed of mineral salts that are deposited in the kidneys or urinary tract. Kidney stones can cause severe pain, infection, and blockages;

. Sweat causes our body to lose mineral salts, which must be replenished with a balanced diet and good hydration. This helps prevent the formation of kidney stones, which are solid masses composed of mineral salts that are deposited in the kidneys or urinary tract. Kidney stones can cause severe pain, infection, and blockages; helps strengthen the immune system . Sweat also contains peptides called cathelicidins, which have antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Cathelicidins help fight infections and strengthen the immune system, making us more resistant to disease;

. Sweat also contains peptides called cathelicidins, which have antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Cathelicidins help fight infections and strengthen the immune system, making us more resistant to disease; helps prevent acne. Sweat cleanses the pores of your skin, removing dirt, oil and dead skin cells that can clog them and cause inflammation of hair follicles. This inflammation can lead to the formation of pimples, blackheads, and other skin blemishes. By sweating, we can prevent acne and have cleaner, healthier skin.

Now you know why we sweat, and its pros, however never forget that a shower and some deodorant will save you from unpleasant inconveniences..

