It is becoming more difficult to sleep every summer. The number of hot nights, when the ambient temperature does not drop below 25 degrees, increased fivefold in 2023 compared to the historical average observed between 1991-2020, according to the Sustainability ObservatoryLast year alone, 240 torrid nights were recorded in Spain, compared to 179 the year before. Tropical nights (over 20 degrees) also increased, reaching a peak of 1,786 in 2023 (in 2022 there were 1,511). In provinces such as Santa Cruz de Tenerife alone, for example, 111 tropical nights were recorded. And in others such as Cádiz and Las Palmas (94), the Balearic Islands (88), Melilla (85), Málaga (84) and Alicante (82) they were close to one hundred.

A 2021 study correlated the impact of those nights of infernal heat on health. The conclusion: mortality due to respiratory or cardiovascular causes rises by 16% in Spain when the night temperature does not fall below 25 degrees. This impact, in addition, is also noticeable on one of the pillars of health: sleep. systematic review Prepared by ISGlobal Barcelona and published this June, it concluded, after analysing 36 studies published in the last three decades, that higher temperatures are associated worldwide with shorter and less efficient sleep and, therefore, with poorer quality rest.

“Climate change-induced increases in ambient temperatures pose a serious threat to sleep and, therefore, to human health, performance and well-being,” the authors of the study conclude. One of the studies The study, carried out by researchers at the University of Copenhagen after analysing seven million nights of sleep from more than 47,000 adults in 68 countries, warned that by 2099 we could lose 50 to 58 hours of sleep per year, which is equivalent to almost two weeks. “There is no real awareness of the risks and the impact that temperature has on sleep, nor is there sufficient information to be able to mitigate this impact,” laments Constanza Vielma, a member of the Climate and Health research group at ISGlobal.

This is how heat makes it difficult to fall asleep

The explanation for why heat has such a notable impact on sleep is physiological. “Nighttime sleepiness and the onset of sleep coincide with a drop in body temperature. As bedtime approaches, blood vessels dilate, mainly at the distal level in the hands and feet, causing a loss of body temperature,” explains Ana Fernández Arcos, coordinator of the Sleep and Wakefulness Disorders Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN). And of course, as María José Martínez Madrid, coordinator of the Chronobiology working group of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES), adds, high temperatures “interfere with the body’s ability to cool itself, which makes it difficult to fall asleep and to stay asleep, since excess heat can cause physical discomfort, sweating and dehydration, all of which are factors that interrupt deep, restful sleep.”

However, heat does not affect the rest of all population groups equally. Among the most vulnerable, the experts consulted point out, are the elderly and small children: the former because they have a lower capacity to regulate body temperature and the latter because they have not yet fully developed the temperature regulation system. Also people with chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular, pulmonary or metabolic diseases, since these can aggravate thermoregulation problems; and people with sleep disorders such as insomnia or sleep apnea, whose symptoms can worsen with heat.

Social determinants of health also play an important role in the impact of heat on sleep. “We know that lower-income countries and people have worse results in this regard, as they have less access to adaptive measures such as air conditioning,” stresses Constanza Vielma.

Air conditioning is, in fact, one of the adaptive measures suggested by experts to combat the heat on tropical and torrid nights and to get the temperature of the room closer to the 19 or 20 degrees recommended for a restful sleep. “Air conditioning can help prepare the bedroom before going to sleep by lowering the temperature,” says Fernández Arcos, who, however, advises not keeping it on all night or, in any case, adjusting the temperature to a maximum of 25 degrees: “Once we have started to sleep, we have less capacity to regulate our body temperature, especially during the REM sleep phase, so excessive cold can cause awakenings and discomfort in the respiratory tract, muscles and joints.”

There is life beyond air conditioning

The use of air conditioning units, following the above recommendations and as long as the air is not expelled directly onto the body, is useful, but according to the SEN spokesperson, the use of ceiling fans is considered “more effective”, “as they reduce body temperature more gently by increasing the loss of moisture from the skin”.

However, in addition to electrical appliances, there are other measures that can be taken during the day and night to improve nighttime rest. Among them, says María José Martínez Madrid, keeping the windows and blinds closed during the day to prevent heat from entering, and opening them at night when the temperature drops a little; using sheets and pyjamas made of light and breathable materials such as cotton or linen, moistening the sheets, using cold compresses in areas such as the neck, wrists or ankles; trying to sleep in the coolest rooms in the house, preferably on the ground floor or basement; or taking a shower to lower body temperature and make it easier to fall asleep. However, as the expert in Chronobiology points out, it is important that the shower is not with water that is too cold, “since this could have the opposite effect and generate vasoconstriction, which makes it difficult to expel heat and could also activate us.”

In addition to these guidelines, Ana Fernández Arcos adds others such as prioritising cold, light and early dinners, staying well hydrated throughout the day, not taking naps of more than 20-30 minutes, avoiding alcohol consumption (it worsens the quality of sleep with frequent awakenings and causes dehydration by increasing night sweats), having a water spray on hand to cool down when you wake up at night and, if you can’t get back to sleep, avoid staying in bed. “It’s better to get out of bed and do some calming activity such as reading, writing or other tasks, according to each person’s preferences. Summer is a time when everyone has difficulty falling asleep and it’s important to avoid acquiring bad habits, such as using electronic devices in bed, and above all, avoid self-medicating,” she stresses.

In addition to these tips for each person to carry out at home, ISGlobal Barcelona also adds the need for public administrations to take adaptive measures, especially in the most socioeconomically disadvantaged neighbourhoods. “Increasing green spaces in the urban environment to avoid the heat island effect, building and rehabilitating buildings with passive construction solutions, improving home insulation systems and building ventilation… All these measures are effective and we should try to apply them to the entire population,” concludes Constanza Vielma.

