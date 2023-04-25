We take it with us everywhere (to bed, to the kitchen, to the bathroom) and it is the first thing that many of us see as soon as we open our eyes. More than 90% of humans own or use a mobile phone on a daily basis, and it is hard for us to imagine what life would be like without them. Health concerns about the use of phones tend to focus on the distractions that cause while driving, the possible effects of radio frequency exposure or what addictive they can be. And while the risk of microbial infection via the phone is far less appreciated, is very real.

A 2019 survey found that in the UK, most people use their phone on the toilet. So it’s no surprise that recent studies have found that our mobile phones are dirtier than the very seats of the toilets. To top it off, we give our phones to the kids (who aren’t exactly noted for their hygiene) to play with. We also eat while we use them and rest them on all kinds of surfaces, many of them dirty. All of these can transfer microbes to the phone, along with food deposits that those microbes can ingest.

It is estimated that people touch your phone hundredsbut Thousands, times a day. And while many of us regularly wash our hands after, for example, using the bathroom, cooking, cleaning or gardening, we are much less likely to consider washing our hands after touch our phones.

Given how gross and germy phones can be, maybe it’s time to start thinking more about mobile hygiene.

More information:

Mobile phones full of germs, bacteria and viruses

Hands pick up bacteria and viruses all the time and are recognized as a way for get infections. The same goes for the phones we touch. Several studies Studies on the microbiological colonization of mobile phones show that they can be contaminated with many different types of potentially pathogenic bacteria.

Among them are the E.coli, which causes diarrhea (and which, by the way, comes from human poop). He too staphylococcus, which infects the skin; as well as the Actinobacteria, which can cause tuberculosis and diphtheria; he citrobacter, which can cause painful urinary tract infections; and the enterococcus, known to cause meningitis. Also, they have been found Klebsiella, Micrococci, Proteus, pseudomonas and streptococcus on phones, and all can have equally unpleasant effects on humans.

The research Recent studies have found that many pathogens on phones are often resistant to antibiotics, meaning they cannot be treated with conventional drugs. This is worrisome, as the aforementioned bacteria can cause life-threatening skin, intestinal and respiratory infections. Even if you clean your phone with antibacterial wipes or alcohol, microorganisms can re-colonize it, indicating that the disinfection must be a regular process.

Phones contain plastic that can house and transmit virus. Some, including the common cold virus, can survive on hard plastic surfaces for up to a week. Other viruses, such as the virus that causes covid-19, rotavirus (a highly infectious stomach germ that usually infects infants and young children), influenza (respiratory infections), and norovirus (severe intestinal infections) can persist in infectable form for several days.

In fact, since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has introduced guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting mobile phones. Along with door handles, ATMs and elevator buttonsare considered reservoirs of infection.

In particular, concern has been raised about the role that mobile phones can play in the spread of infectious microbes in hospital and healthcare environmentsas well as in schools.

Instructions to clean the phone

It is clear that we should start cleaning our phone regularly. In fact, the US Federal Communications Commission recommends sanitize daily the phone and other devices, among other things because we are still within an active covid-19 pandemic and the virus can survive several days on hard plastic surfaces.

It is best to use alcohol-based wipes or sprays. They need to contain at least 70% alcohol to sanitize phone cases and touch screens, and should be applied every day if possible.

Do not spray disinfectants directly on the phone and keep liquids away from connection points or other openings on the device. Absolutely avoid the use of bleach or abrasive cleaners. And wash your hands thoroughly when you’re done cleaning.

Thinking about how we handle the phone will also help us prevent it from getting infected with germs. When you’re not home, keep it in your pocket or bag and use a disposable paper to-do list instead of constantly checking your phone. When you touch it, do so with clean hands, washed with soap and water or sanitized with an alcohol-based hand rub.

Make it a habit to put your phone away when you’re not using it and to sanitize or wash your hands. You can also occasionally disinfect the charger when you clean it.

Primrose Freestone is a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology at the University of Leicester.

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

