













Why we should give Transformers another chance at the movies | EarthGamer

We know that after several failed entries, not many fans are as excited about this one. However, we believe that the saga of the robots in disguise deserves a second chance for different reasons that we are going to share with you. Maybe you even dare to see it.

Michael Bay has already walked away from the director’s seat in the Transformers saga

Since the first movie transformers And till the last knight, Michael Bay was the director of these films. The man in charge of giving us tapes like Armageddon and The Rock has a great eye for big action scenes and lots of explosions. While it seemed like the right choice to bring these giant robot fights to life, each sequel was worse than the last.

Outside of the first one, which gave us something similar to what we loved about the animated series, the rest were nonsense stories with excess CGI. Not to mention, the director decided to focus too much on the human characters. Which wouldn’t be a bad thing if it would at least give us interesting stories for them, but that was never the case.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Perhaps spending so much time only on aftermath of transformers It caused the director’s creativity to decline. Since most of them feel made a bit crazy and only in order to include more characters. As a kind of fanservice list for fans to see their favorite autobots or decepticons make the leap to live-action.

Fortunately, the director decided to give the reins of the franchise to someone else with the arrival of Bumblebee. The change was quite noticeable and brought a welcome freshness to the franchise. Unfortunately, although it is the best film in the series so far, it went somewhat unnoticed due to fan wear. If you haven’t seen it, you should give it a try.

The new installments seem more attached to eighties nostalgia

If they are fans of transformers Surely his love for the franchise began with his different animated series. Of all those that have come out of it, perhaps it is the one from the eighties that is most loved and remembered by fans. The new movies in the franchise know this and fully embrace it.

From bumblebee we find a story and designs more attached to the series of the eighties. The autobots and decepticons are also much more colorful than in the Michael Bay movies, which were very dark and serious.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Speaking of seriousness, Bumblebee also took on a much lighter and funnier tone. After all, we cannot forget that they are movies about robots that can transform into different vehicles or even animals. It’s okay to take the most ridiculous elements and put them on display. After all, that’s why so many jumped on this bandwagon in the first place.

With the advances it has released, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts it seems that the tone will be lighter again. In addition to the fact that it will include the characters from Beast Wars, which is considered one of the best series in the franchise. So there’s a lot to get excited about.

Also, although there are still human characters, their journeys are more interesting and linked to those of the autobots. In fact the first opinions of The Awakening of the Beasts indicate that its human component is one of the best in the franchise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts could be a promising reboot

Of course we still don’t know how the new Transformers movie will be received, but so far it looks interesting. It seems that we will have an amalgamation between the nostalgic adventure of Bumblebee and the action spectacle of the Michael Bay tapes.

Source: Paramount

In addition, it is noticeable that the new production team has a better understanding and even a great love for the Transformers. So we should give it a chance to keep delivering movies with everything we fans like. Are you ready for The Awakening of the Beasts?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.