Doubt is vital in science. The precautionary principle is born from it, which seeks to avoid promoting activities (such as intermittent fasting) until we are not sure that its benefits outweigh its potential risks. But doubt is also a fantastic product for those who want to promote it: its existence can mean the difference between selling a product or not selling it for a “large” group of consumers whose health factor influences their purchasing decisions.

Nutritionists come across mediocre, interested and torturous messages about food every day. Although you don’t have to be a nutritionist. Laura Carosi, renowned journalist specializing in nutrition, denounced A few days ago an advertisement for a “sugar-free” wine, which makes as much sense as downplaying a pinch because they gave it to us with painted nails.

Most of such unprincipled messages come from companies more interested in our pockets than our health, but many of them are found in the media. In an investigation by Benjamin EJ Cooper and his collaborators (Public understanding of science) it was found that between 68% and 72% of the nutritional advice in the best-selling UK newspapers was not rigorous. In April 2020 (PLoS One), Montserrat Rabassa, Pablo Alonso-Coello and Gonzalo Casino concluded that half of the nutritional claims received by the population can be classified as “uncertain”.

But if it is painful for a nutritionist to collide with an opportunistic nutritional message in magazines, radio, television, websites and social networks, it is even more so to find it in a scientific journal. There it is assumed that the cradle of research rests, the basis of the recommendations of the specialists, the direction to which to direct the feeding of the population. When this occurs, when advertising is camouflaged with supposedly incontestable nutritional evidence (in a few lines we will see a clarifying example), we are facing nutritional agnogenesis.

Generate ignorance

The word agnogenesis is formed from the prefix a (sin) together with the words gnosis (knowledge) and genesis (creation). That is to say, it is generating ignorance. As we see, it has the same root as the word agnosticism. But in this case it does not refer to the doubt about the existence of God or other religious or metaphysical statements, but to the deliberate, interested and malicious generation of ignorance. Sow confusion or doubt and make the population believe that nothing is true.

Convincing consumers that everything is changeable and that change is capricious, unmotivated and has no scientific basis is quite a method. The promoters of doubt as a profession will tell us, above all, that we should distrust any nutritional message that classifies some food as “bad” (unhealthy). So we can “eat everything” and put in the bag of our diet countless products not to indulge ourselves, but because the important thing is “the overall quality of the diet.”

Their analysis reveals that “from the point of view of public health, there is no doubt about the positive impact that a reduction in the consumption of red and processed meat would have”

What is the point of trying to sneak in that, paraphrasing Ramón de Campoamor, “there is nothing true or false: everything is according to the color of the glass you look at”? That if consumers can be convinced that everything is subjective, through the intentional creation of nutritional ignorance (nutritional agnogenesis), they, fed up with unfathomable contradictions, will probably take one of these paths: one labeled with the sign “As a whole little, just in case “(remember: eating everything is not eating healthy), or another whose poster reads” Scientists are not clear, so ignore anything. ” Both are risky, because an unbalanced diet supposes one of the main mortality risks. And both benefit the economic health of the food industry. Another expert journalist specialized in food, Antonio Ortí, summarized this situation by reforming a well-known saying: “A troubled river, agribusiness profit.”

We witnessed a recent example of this “troubled river” in November 2019. The prestigious scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine published a controversial study that suggested there is no reason to decrease our (high) consumption of red and processed meat. Various authorities in nutrition and reference entities raised their hands to the head, as I expanded in the article “Meats, sensationalism, irresponsibility and bad science”. But it was too late: many media echoed the “discovery.” It became clear that the media can play, through ignorance or negligence, a transcendental role as a chain of transmission of nutritional agnogenesis.

Fortunately, Dr. Nerea Martín-Calvo and her collaborators have just demonstrated (Primary Attention) that the conclusions of the study just cited are misleading because an inappropriate measurement tool was used. The quality of the evidence that relates meat and health with the GRADE system, inadequate for evaluating the effect of nutritional, environmental or lifestyle exposures was assessed. But Martín-Calvo and his team also suggest that the aforementioned controversy could be considered agnogenesis. Why carry out complex distraction maneuvers? Why create scientific ignorance about the effect on health of red and processed meats? Why induce the population, in words from Dr. Marion Nestle, to “nutritional nihilism”? So that nothing changes. Which will mean too many people consuming too much meat, something dangerous, as we read in this new research: “Reducing the consumption of red or processed meats to less than 3 servings a week could have a significant impact on mortality in the Spanish adult population (even greater than avoiding all deaths from traffic accidents that occur in the country) ”.

Why induce the population to “nutritional nihilism”? So that nothing changes. Which will mean too many people consuming too much meat

Their analysis reveals that “from a public health point of view, there is no doubt about the positive impact that a reduction in the consumption of red and processed meat would have.” It is relevant if we know that the number of Spaniards who consume 3 or more servings / week of red or processed meat could exceed 60%.

But this is not the first agnogenesis (also called agnotology). It is known the use of scientific arguments made by tobacco companies in the 20th century to hide the risks of smoking. According Robert N. Proctor, professor of the history of science at Stanford, the “tobacco merchants” were in the last century “masters in promoting ignorance to combat knowledge.” How far do the attempts to dress the advertising of health properties of products as unhealthy as tobacco go? Until today. In addition to red and processed meats, it happens with alcoholic beverages and unhealthy foods, according to Francisco Ojuelos, a prestigious expert lawyer in food law, in his text “Illicit advertising and health: closing the circle”.

Nutritional agnogenesis is one more face of the predatory marketing that surrounds us. It is advertising in the hands of opinion leaders. It is knowingly using the research for commercial purposes. It is, in short, the obscurantism camouflaged as science and placed in an irreproachable showcase, in a prestigious space that gives it a shine that it really does not have, but that gives it credibility: that of reputed scientific publications.

Fortunately, bad science is fought, as Dr. Martín-Calvo and her collaborators have shown, with good science. We will continue to do our part and you, if you allow me, be alert.

Julio Basulto (@JulioBasulto_DN) is a Dietitian-Nutritionist who tries to convince the world that eating poorly is not compensated by a carrot. He also gives lectures, works as a teacher at various academic institutions, collaborates with different media and is the author of numerous scientific and informative publications (www.juliobasulto.com).

