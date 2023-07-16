Dhe famous Mattel doll also marked the childhood of some members of the editorial team. Seven beautiful, traumatic or instructive memories.

Sitting on the railroad

Before I was born, both my parents and their friends conjectured: This riotous fetus will be a boy. The fact that when I was a child my favorite things to do at first was building Lego towers and laying toy train tracks, so it fit into the picture – and laid the foundation for a friendship with the boy next door. I admired his bright yellow crane that rotates 360 degrees, he admired my electric Lego train that could go back and forth. We were a team, an inseparable duo in overalls – until Barbie came into my life. I met the blonde in kindergarten and I liked her straight away. Not my best friend. “Because Johanna is now a girl, because she’s playing with Barbies now,” our friendship broke up shortly thereafter. But Barbie offered comfort. My collection soon consisted of several dolls: Barbie as a flight attendant, Barbie in a wedding dress or Barbie as a mermaid with a plastic tail that not only glowed but also played music. There was also a carriage with two horses. A pink doll’s house with a kitchen, fireplace and television finally made my happiness perfect. It wasn’t about what Barbie looked like. But about how many beautiful stories could be told with her. Sometimes my barbies would fight, sometimes they would have a picnic. And sometimes I put a chosen one on the roof of my red Lego train set for a ride across the living room. Johanna Christian

Pool party in the pink ship

Today I’m already asking myself the question my parents asked themselves 30 years ago: why equip a barbie ship with a blender and two plastic glasses? I don’t think there is an answer that adults find reasonable. For ten-year-old girls, on the other hand, this question did not arise at the time, because whoever owned this ship was pretty hip in the early 1990s. And I was very lucky that my parents jumped over their shadow and gave me the pink ship. You could mix anything in the mixer. If I remember correctly, it worked relatively well. My friends and I were particularly fond of choosing a vanilla milkshake, much to my mother’s delight. So we threw vanilla ice cream and milk into the pink blender, slobbered a bit along the way, and then poured it into the pink glasses with straws. We put various dolls in the ship’s pool, which had to be filled with real water, pressed a pink or gold cocktail glass into their thin plastic hands, and we were all able to celebrate a pool party together – Barbie, her friends, Ken and us . How this ship full of ice, milk and water got clean again after the parties? Let’s put it this way, my mother also remembers my Barbie days well. Lucy Schmidt