One of the things that singles and people with dependent families have in common is that neither of you wants to spend time doing housework. Free time or family time after work are top priorities, according to a Samsung Connected Home study. Technology, for example, has done away with the tedious work of rubbing, wringing, and even hanging and ironing clothes. Today, with the use of a smartphone, we can do various activities at home in a matter of minutes. Because digital advancement has made us have a more pleasant life, above all, it has allowed us to save time.

Therefore, homes are getting smarter. In Spain, almost three out of ten Internet users already have at home some connected device controlled through the smartphone or other device, according to a recent analysis by the Association for Media Research (AIMC). The advantages of technology are in every corner. Currently, there are devices for every space in the home. The journey, according to Samsung’s analysis, begins in the living room.

The first smart device is usually a virtual assistant. In Spain, 22% of Internet users communicate frequently with one of them, especially through a mobile phone or a loudspeaker, according to an analysis by the AIMC. Afterwards, the user opts for other tools such as light bulbs, security systems, locks and robot vacuum cleaners. After seeing its benefits, the consumer adopts more sophisticated devices such as televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and smart ovens.

“The house has become a new digital center as important as the mobile device”, indicate the experts from the consulting firm Accenture. The trend is to have home, work, leisure and other needs under one roof in a new digital lifestyle. This, specialists say, is making the demand for an increasingly smart home greater than ever.

Centralized control and security

Since the benefits that stand out the most among users are related to remote control via smartphone and savings in supplies, Samsung has a competitive advantage over other brands, all your smart appliances are connected to telephones, through the app SmartThings ™ available for Android and other operating systems. Today, for example, through this app From Samsung, you can program the washing machine or oven to preheat while you come home from work, to start the heating five minutes before you get home, to monitor baby listening, close the door of the house or leave messages to any member of the family on the refrigerator display.

The advancement of the connected home has no end and is now a reality thanks to the union of three technologies that collaborate together in the same space to create fluid experiences: 5G, IoT and Artificial Intelligence. In this environment of total connectivity, security is more important than ever, according to all cybersecurity experts, who ask manufacturers to protect devices from the moment they are designed. Samsung shields your connected devices with its Samsung Knox system, one of the most secure protection technologies on the market that is preloaded in all your smartphones, tablets, wearables and in many of its home appliances.

Laundry made to measure

Samsung has washing machines that learn the behavior patterns of users to recommend washing cycles. “Our consumers have different lifestyles and different cabinets, and it makes sense that their washing processes are equally different,” says a spokesperson for Samsung, which recently launched a new range of washing machines that uses Artificial Intelligence to personalize cycles. making washing more efficient. We are talking about the WW9800T model, which, depending on consumer habits, offers one cycle or another thanks to the knowledge extracted from data analysis. Adding personalization and information control elements simplifies the process. The convenience of the process does not stop: the washer communicates with the dryer (through Auto Cycle Link) to automatically set the best drying cycle for the load you just washed.

The washing machine also has a self-dispenser that works through sensors that detect the weight of the load and the dirt on the clothes, and defines the optimal amount of water and detergent for each wash. The range has been forged with established Samsung technologies such as QuickDrive ™, which reduces washing time by up to 50% and energy consumption by 20% and one of the most popular inventions of the firm’s washing machines: AddWash ™, an extra door to add clothes during the wash cycle without the need to empty the water from the drum. The entire washing process can be controlled from the mobile thanks to the SmartThings ™ platform, available on Android and iOS.

Magic in the kitchen

Samsung technology has also come to make things easier for us when it comes to cooking. Its offer covers the entire process, from food preservation to dishwashing. The brand launched Family Hub ™, a connected refrigerator that has a touch screen, WiFi that warns when food is going to expire, advises us on recipes and allows us to see its interior remotely, from home or even from the supermarket. Thanks to its touch screen (21.5 inches) we can see the interior without having to open the door, listen to music on Spotify or Amazon Music and even play videos. We can also write notes, monitor other appliances and in the not too distant future, ordering food from the supermarket.

But that’s not all, the new Samsung Dual Cook Flex ™ oven allows you to cook two independent dishes at the same time with different time and temperature settings, thanks to its two cooking compartments. saving time and energy. Its Flex door gives us the option of accessing the upper part without interfering with what is being cooked in the lower part, thus avoiding heat loss. With the SmartThings ™ app you can control the oven anytime, anywhere: preheat, check the temperature and time, and even activate the Auto Cook function, with 50 recipes available. The application is also available for your Dual Flex Zone Plus induction hob, which allows us to monitor it at any time and, in addition, thanks to the incorporation of Bluetooth, the hob is able to automatically connect with the hood.

Transform the living room: design, light and sound

Today’s society has turned the living room into a multipurpose space that is the same for watching a movie or a football game, as for celebrating a dinner or reading a book. Sometimes we turn to it to relax or disconnect; in others, to relate. For this reason, it is increasingly important to take care of even the smallest detail, from design to light or sound.

The center of every living room is the television. Samsung’s range of Smart TVs offers the possibility of combining the best technology on the market with avant-garde design, with televisions that are integrated directly into the space. The QLED models allow access to the best video and sound content and automatically centralize all smart home devices, controlling them with the One Remote Control. The image quality of Samsung televisions is combined with sound that translates directly to the action, achieved with its wide variety of speakers spread across the panel of the television.

On the other hand, the intelligent lighting system of the television allows you to adjust the light in the living room, choosing the intensity necessary for each occasion: from 20% to enjoy a movie to the Goodnight, which reduces the intensity of the lights in the living room to 10% and turns off the rest of the house.