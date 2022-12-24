The first film review of which we are aware was published in The New York Times in May 1896. It was an anonymous, austere and concise text, barely a hundred words dedicated to greeting the arrival in the United States (specifically, to the Keith Music Hall in New York) of the films of the Lumière brothers and to verify that cinema it was “a scientific curiosity with an uncertain future.”

In the opinion of the American academic James Battaglia, the original sin of criticism was “lack of insight” and nose: “ordinary people fell in love with movies at least five years before the intellectuals of London, Paris, Berlin or New York began to perceive the immense potential of the new medium. Around 1904, thanks to publications such as The Optical Lantern and Cinematography Journalthe film commentary began to proliferate, a new journalistic genre focused on supporting, “more with publicity than with solid arguments”, the efforts of an incipient industry and still devoid, in Battaglia’s words, “of nerve, personality and literary ambition”.

An arsenal of words to talk about cinema

in his essay Everyone’s a Critic: Film Criticism Through History and Into the Digital Age(Everybody’s a Critic: Film Criticism Through Time and in the Digital Age) Battaglia describes the efforts of the poet Vachel Lindsay to equip the pioneers of the profession with a series of conceptual and linguistic tools: in the opinion of Lindsay, cinema was “space music” and “moving sculpture.”

Among his heirs, it is worth mentioning Frank E. Woods, screenwriter and “film chronicler”, the first human being, in the opinion of historian Richard Schikel, “who wrote about cinema with substance and foundation”. Woods greeted in 1908 the irruption in Los Angeles of an intrepid filmmaker in his early 30s, a certain David W. Griffith, author of dramas, social films and incipient melodramas. And Woods should also be attributed the occurrence, several years later, of drawing up lists with the best films of the year.

The American thus systematized the tendency of British critics to introduce hierarchical criteria that would allow one film to be compared with another. The Times greeted in 1916 the premiere of The birth of a nationby Griffith, stating that it was a work “superior to The Miracle either cabiria”, which ultimately turned it into the most refined example of what “the cinematographic machine” is capable of doing if it falls into the hands of professionals “with ambition and talent”. And he concluded with a lapidary sentence: “This is the best film of our era.”

‘The birth of a nation’ laid the foundations of cinema as we know it. But it ends up being a tribute to the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy.

Then, when summarizing the history of film criticism in just one sentence, it would be the turn of brilliant hierarchists such as James Agee, Andrew Sarris, the French school promoted by the essential André Bazin, Pauline Kael or that free spirit that was Manny Farber. , apostle of voracious and corrosive “termite movies”, capable of eating raw the majority of pompous and predictable Hollywood “white elephant” movies. Of course, there was also a proliferation of petty or downright nefarious critics, such as a certain Sydney Carroll, a commentator on the Sunday Times between 1925 and 1939, described by his successor in office as a poor inept and myopic cress “incapable of distinguishing a film from a sea sponge”.

Horse races

The fact is that most of these critics, excellent or mediocre, at some point incurred the guilty pleasure of preparing lists of the best of the year. The hierarchical impulse, in the opinion of the American critic Alison Wilkinson, has existed “since cinema has been cinema”. It may still be enough for ordinary people to simply fall in love with movies, but critics, the members of that peculiar human tribe that, in Wilkinson’s description, “devote their lives to preserving, exploring and disseminating the cinematographic tradition, charging for often derisory salaries”, often succumb to the need to put some films to compete with others, as if it were a horse race, ignoring something as elementary as those of Steven Spielberg and those of Andrei Tarkovsky, for To give an intuitive example, they run in different racetracks.

Hence the happy lists, a pop device for instant consumption that, as the film critic and director Daniel Vázquez Villamediana explains, should perhaps be taken with a “playful spirit”, as the game of cinephile complicity that is basically . Those of this year have begun to proliferate a couple of weeks ago.

the one of Variety I bet you tarby Todd Field The Fabelmansby Steven Spielberg or batmanby Matt Reeves. the one of Time Outfor Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson Top Gun: Maverickby Joseph Kosinski, or The Northmanby Robert Eggers. The one from the BBC’s culture section, for Everything at once everywhereby Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Top Gun: Maverick either Grid, by Domee Shi. the one of The New York Timesfor nopeby Jordan Peele Neptune Frostby Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman or Mr. Bachman and His Classby Maria Speth. Huffington Postfor The Woman Kingby Gina Prince-Bythewood entergalacticby Fletcher Moules or tar.

Then there are the most thoughtful and committed publications with (presumed at least) auteur cinema. the dean Cahiers du Cinema stays this year with Pacificationby Albert Serra Licorice Pizza Y nopein addition to with The wheel of fortune and fantasyby Ryûsuke Hamaguchi EOby Jerzy Skolimowski Introductionby Hong Sang-soo, or who prevents itby Jonas Trueba. Sight&Soundfor aftersunby Charlotte Wells Saint Omerby Alice Diop, or Decision to Leaveby Park Chan-wook. And finally, we should also mention the lists with a democratic vocation, that is, those created by aggregators such as Rotten Tomatoes (No Bearsby Jafar Panahi Happeningby Aubrey Diwan and Marcel the Shell with Shoes Onby Dean Flescher-Camp, are the best valued) or massive portals such as the International Movie Database (IMDB), whose metrics have determined that the films of the year are batman, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madnessby Sam Raimi, and Thor: Love and Thunderby Taika Waititi.

What are we talking about?

As you can see, a very varied panorama. Each list is, how could it be otherwise, the daughter of its father and its mother. Then awards such as the Oscars will come to introduce the missing criteria, the corporate one, into this robot portrait of the cinematographic excellence of the last 12 months.

The truth is that every year, according to IMDB estimates, around a thousand movies are released worldwide. Critics draw up their lists after having seen a substantial part of that production, let’s say at least a hundred premieres. Then they select, compare and rank based on their own criteria.

James Agee used to say that any cinematographic assessment, however banal it may be, “must implicitly contain an idea of ​​cinema”. In other words, a criterion of value, a more or less precise notion of what the essence of this art form is and what qualities elevate a film to the category of exceptional or, at least, place it above the rest. Consequently, the best critics would be the most capable of explaining this idea of ​​cinema in an eloquent and intuitive way.

Ultimately, Agee would say, affirming that Licorice Pizza is better than No Bears either nope preferable to Happening it is completely trivial. It is not so much to explain why movies as The wheel of fortune and fantasy either who prevents it have a relevance and a value that not everyone perceives or what is the type of cinema that you bet on when you say that Introduction either Saint Omer They should not go unnoticed, because they are among the select group of recent movies that are really worth it.

a rescue operation

As Alison Wilkinson explains in an article in the magazine vox, one of the critics’ functions is to do justice to good cinema and help rescue it from oblivion. It’s what he’s done Sight&Sound with Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai de Commerce, 1080 Bruxellesby Chantal Akerman, which Wilkinson describes as “an unknown and introspective Belgian film directed by a woman in 1975, lasts almost three and a half hours and has a title that is almost irreproducible”.

Chantal Akerman, director of ‘Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai de Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles’, during the filming of ‘Dis-moi’, in 1980. Laszlo Ruszka/INA/Getty Images

The panel of 1,600 critics gathered by the British magazine has just considered that it is something like the best film in the history of cinema. better yet than Vertigo either Citizen Kane, the pair of classics that had been leading this list since 1962, which is updated every ten years. For movie legends like American director and screenwriter Paul Schrader, betting on Jeanne Dielmann as the most refined product of the cinematographic tradition it is so ridiculous that it cannot even be taken seriously. The vote has been nothing more than “a politically correct readjustment”, an update to get closer to the values ​​and the political agenda of a new generation that “has broken the historical continuity”. In Schrader’s opinion, the list of Sight&Sound it proved a valuable tool for 70 years, while betting on canonical and fully established films such as those of Hitchcock, Welles, Ozu, Kubrick or Robert Bresson. Akerman’s extravagant burst at the top makes him lose all his value.

For Vázquez Villamediana, the list itself does not make much sense as an attempt to consolidate “something similar to a cinematographic canon”, because, despite the fact that this year more critics than ever have participated in the panel, “it continues to retain a very Eurocentric character , and it would always be necessary to question which critics in particular have been chosen, why some and not others”.

It does prove valuable, however, in its commitment to clearing the ground and rediscovering films like Akerman’s, a work “that has shown like no other the alienation of the housewife, a symbol of home and order for the middle class.” Villamediana adds that it is unique cinema in its ability to “make the invisible visible”, to capture the inner life of a nondescript woman and to do so “through a distant and cold staging, which does not seek complicity”.

At that point, it doesn’t even make sense to consider whether or not such an insular, rich and demanding work is the best film in history. It is extraordinary, and it is hopeful that a new generation of moviegoers is looking at it right now, 47 years after it was released, because a (lucky) list has managed to arouse their curiosity. In short, concludes Villamediana, the result of the survey of the panel of critics of Sight&Sound has scandalized because “moviegoers love to be scandalized.” That’s what critics and their lists are for.

