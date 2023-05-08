The cars of the future will make us carsick faster. Electric cars are already bad in that area, but the self-driving car is getting even more unpleasant. However, you can prevent motion sickness with a few simple tricks.

Dizziness, headache and vomiting instead of a nice road trip and seeing new landscapes; so-called motion sickness is not actually a disease, but it can spoil the driving pleasure considerably. This includes all symptoms that occur in response of the body to movements and accelerations.

Electric cars

“Two thirds of all car passengers have suffered from car sickness at some point, half of whom have also had to throw up,” says Jelte Bos, movement scientist at TNO. And there will soon be many more, because electric and self-driving cars make us sick faster than combustion engines.

Motion sickness occurs when the eyes and vestibular system receive conflicting information about the position of the body in space. For example, in the back seat of a car, children see in the back of the front seat a stable horizon with headrests on it, but the sense of balance notices that the body is moving.

Driver is the least bothered

The brain becomes overwhelmed and the symptoms set in. Especially children up to puberty are often affected because they are not yet able to properly process the various sensory impressions. It almost never happens to the person behind the wheel, because he always has his eyes on the road. For example, his brain knows that a turn is coming and can correctly classify the movement stimulus.

You can prevent motion sickness to a certain extent by keeping an eye on the horizon: as a passenger you should also look at the road instead of concentrating on your mobile phone or the front seat. Motion sickness medicines should be used with caution, depending on the activities planned, as they can make you feel tired.

More sick in self-driving cars

According to car editor Niek Schenk, the fact that you have to reach for the spit bag in electric cars is due to the higher torque: "E-cars respond much faster and with more grip on accelerator pedal commands. Acceleration and braking are more intense, so the brain has to coordinate perception and balance even faster."

They are not yet available to the general public, but self-driving, so-called autonomous cars, will cause even more motion sickness. After all, if you are a passenger or in a self-driving car, you will become ill more quickly because steering movements or accelerations come unexpectedly.

Yawning, cold sweats and belching

The driver has it in his or her hand – or rather in his foot – whether the passengers will get sick. Anyone who steers too abruptly or regularly accelerates and brakes hard can increase the risk of motion sickness. Smoking in the car also increases the risk of complaints occurring. Motion sickness starts with yawning, getting drowsy, cold sweats, flatulence and belching. If, as a parent, you see, hear or smell that in your child, it is usually useful to stop for a while.

Tips to prevent motion sickness – Passengers should sit in the center of the back seat or in the front for a better view of the road. – Drive carefully and avoid sudden braking, hard acceleration and potholes. – Install holders for tablets so that the road is clearly visible during use. – Place the children on a platform so that they can see the horizon. – Distract passengers, activities such as singing together can also help. – Cola and ginger biscuits help against nausea, coffee should be avoided. – Correctly adjust the headrests to keep your head in a comfortable position. – Switch on the air conditioning in between or open the window for fresh air.