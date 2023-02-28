One of the arduous tasks that psychiatrists sometimes have is to listen to a patient’s speech and determine, in a report, if what he says is delusional. Along with hallucinations and thought disorganization, delirium is the quintessential psychotic symptom, affecting approximately 3-5% of the population throughout their lives. The beginning student immediately launches into the criterion of the veracity of the idea (if it is false, it is delusional); but clinical experience tells us that this is an insufficient criterion (1 + 1 = 3 is not a delusion, it is simply an error) and that we have even seen someone with a truthful content delusional (for example, a patient with a delusion of jealousy followed having the same symptom when his wife, fed up with so much interpretive suspicion and so much imagination, decided to have an extramarital affair).

On the other hand, there are other characteristics of the delusional idea that define it more precisely, and the surprise is to see that they are very familiar to us, because they are shared, to a greater or lesser extent, with the fanatical thought that surrounds us (or that inhabits in ourselves, even if we don’t recognize it):

The delusion is fixed, unchangeable, impervious to argument and evidence. When delusional, the contrast of his ideas with reality, or with dissenting ideas, exalts him, enervates him, drives him crazy, so in general he tends to defend himself and isolate himself. Besieged by a planetary conspiracy against him, in which the CIA, the Mossad and an unexpectedly reborn ETA are involved, he dramatically exclaims: “But don’t you see it? Or have you all gone crazy? So we would like to help him more, get closer to his ineffable suffering, accompany him, but an abyss of incomprehension seems to arise between us. Delusion, by definition, is an individual entity: it isolates the subject, leads him towards solitude and remoteness from the world. On the contrary, fanaticism is group and the same rejection of the contrast of ideas leads to polarization, to the positive feedback of equal opinions. The absolute conviction. Carlos Castilla del Pino said that delirium is not a belief but evidence. The patient does not believe or imagine that cameras and microphones could have been placed in his room: he suddenly knows it and suffers from it. The invasiveness. The delusion grows and grows and imposes itself on the psychic life of the subject, who cannot stop ruminating on his ideas and invests all his time in reaffirming and expressing them. Delusion is not a cold and indifferent idea, but rather involves basic survival mechanisms. affective resonance. The patient feels terror, anguish, hatred, restlessness, bewilderment, helplessness… his sentimental life revolves around this new reality that he has discovered. Problems arise when this affectivization extreme and this distortion of reality reach behavior. This is how we diagnose delusions; but the question is whether there is a continuity, a mere quantitative variation, between delusion, fanaticism and our own ideas.

Human beings have faith in certain assumptions, out of a basic propensity toward trust. The growing child does not scientifically test each element of her child’s universe, but rather trusts his parents, who guide him and transmit models of certainty. As a teenager and young man, he trusts friends, teachers, relatives, couples… And accepts a certain shared vision of reality with which he feels comfortable: things are, more or less, like that. But he knows, or should know, that this interpretation of reality is fallible and is the result of a biography, some influences, a cultural environment, which could have been different.

For this reason, you can enjoy contrasting your ideas through dialogue, because someone, with a different perspective and a different historical journey, may be partly right and complete their partial perspective. You can also turn to science and assess whether your assumptions are compatible with current knowledge. You can feel lucky because your time allows you to analyze huge volumes of data and thus be able to rectify or adjust your beliefs to objective numbers. Give yourself the pleasure of saying: “It’s true, but how stupid I was!”. In other words, having a healthy representation of reality, permeable to evidence and contrasting opinions, and a strength in oneself that allows one to peek into the other, not run away from it. as he said Carl Rogers“it takes a lot of security and courage to put yourself at risk of understanding the other”.

Fanaticism is cowardly and flees from the other and from reality. Search for niches of homogeneity, workplaces in which all its members celebrate voting for the same party, meetings where the authority of the leader “goes to mass”, virtual communities that recirculate waste materials that mark a border between “those who are right” and the others. For this reason, I think it is healthy to reflect on what relationship we have with our own ideas and with the different ones, let’s not be more fanatics than we think. Do the others, the dissenting ones, seem to you useless, stupid, clearly wrong? Or, rather, malicious, greedy, potential oppressors? It is common for the fanatical group to feel comfortable in the role of victim and look for aggressions in space and time to conclude that these crimes were perpetrated against them (reminiscent of psychotic self-referentiality). And the fanatical group will always persecute the traitor, as Amos Oz points out in against fanaticism. A traitor is the one who changes in the eyes of those who cannot change and will never change…

The challenge is how to intervene so that these human tendencies towards fanaticism, that delusional enlightenment, are channeled into a healthy political debate. One option is to promote metacognition, that is, honest reflection on our own thinking, its history and its fallibility (this does not mean shedding convictions). Create conditions for dialogue, with a minimum of calm and trust in stable, solid institutions, independent of the political sign. To favor miscegenation and the thoughtful exchange of perspectives, the joint work between dissenting parties. Listen to independent experts and scientists, contrast opinions with data and rigorous tests, deideologized. Be aware that the human being in a ghetto —real or digital— tends to become a fanatic. Detect and identify this fanaticism, recognize the harmful potential it has for coexistence and calculate the risk of giving it all the spotlights. Promote tolerant leaders, who know that no one is always right. Repeating over and over again that life is very rich and complex, and never a slogan, a scheme or a single view can encompass it.

