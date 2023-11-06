













There is no better time for the release of the adaptation of Frieren: beyond the journey. The autumn season is as bright as it is misty, melancholy overflows everywhere; It is the season in which different cultures begin to welcome the memories of their dead. Therefore, this installment could feel even more special. Below I tell you why it is so important to give it a chance.

Frieren: Beyond the Journey – The Jewel of Autumn, a sophisticated adventure about the certainty of death

What is Frieren: Beyond the Journey about?

Frieren Start with a small curtain. A party of heroes travels for ten years to save the world from the demon king. The team is made up of a dwarf, a human, a priest and an elf. The coexistence was special for each of the characters, despite the fact that the protagonist, Frierenwill live much longer than all his companions.

Because of this, he tried, above all else, to stay out of it. Since the life of his friends is reduced to a blink of his own. However, One month can mean more than ten years, but with the right person. Frieren will understand that, although, “too late” -I mention this last impression carefully, at the end of the day, the elf values ​​every moment of learning-.

The elf will say goodbye to Himmel, one of her friends in particular, and will realize that time is more valuable than we could imagine. Even if it is little, because The bonds are with people, not by the time we spend on them. Frieren will face the fact of having “wasted” time that she could have spent with a person important to her.

Behind this, An odyssey full of magic and adventure will begin, along with two young students. However, each step will evoke memories, healing and pain in equal measure. Frieren: beyond the journey It is a shonen that has the necessary playfulness, action and fantasy, but all of this is governed by something much deeper and more charming. This is what makes it a splendid and unique anime.

Frieren: beyond the journey is for all types of audiences

The work of Frieren It is captivating because it shows us a canvas full of action combined with the original, more natural sensitivity, which goes unnoticed.; or that, in this case, it tends to be devalued in the different titles due to everyday life. We refer to the sphere of emotions around death, loss and grief.

Death is a turning point for humanity. Whether one sees it as a loss, an end, or a new beginning, the process of facing and overcoming it is often exhausting, to say the least. Because, just The ridiculous idea not to see you again –as Rosa Montero’s novel is titled–; No matter how casual death may be, it will always be disturbing and shocking, so much so that it will border on the incredible. It will evoke emptiness, although of course you can perceive it in various ways, such as: an opportunity for change or an infinite abyss?

However, although Frieren It could seem, in the narrative core, a denser anime full of baroque clarifications regarding the subject, I must highlight that it manages to consolidate its narrative in a warm way.. Probably thanks to the fact that it is set in a fantastic world, and in this way, it energizes the actions and landscapes, achieving an exemplary work of animation, which is as sensitive as it is exciting. Certainly, few anime could be set up and presented this way.

A very original shonen

The most interesting thing about Frieren: beyond the journey is that it manages to combine shonen action with a much deeper thread. The growth of our protagonist who, in turn, acts as a guide – in a benevolent way – for her new students. This, after an irresolvable loss, from which she herself learns every day.

Death is much more common than one thinks; When he stands next to us, reality hits us sharply. Whether you are an elf who has over a hundred years ahead of you, a teenager who lives fast, and even if you are an adult who enjoys a cup of coffee in a rush every morning – or precisely because you are one – Frieren I could give you a couple of lessons. Death will always take you by surprise, no matter how prepared you think you are to receive it. But, this anime could help us understand the landscape of the black heralds a little more.

However, the brilliance of its color plus the charismatic lines of its characters will leave a beautiful, exciting and painful work.

Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond the Journey? How many chapters will the anime have? How many manga episodes does it have?

Crunchyroll has the distribution license for the anime. Currently it only has nine chapters available. Let us remember that its premiere released several episodes.

A leak ensures that the anime Frieren: beyond the journey will have more than 20 chapters, around 25 to 28 episodes are expected for its first season, which is much more than the usual delivery. Each episode arrives on Fridays of each week.

On the other hand, currently, the manga has 111 chapters, collected in 11 volumes.

Frieren It stands out for formalizing death as a kind and reliable abyss, mourning as a healthy adventure full of gifts, and as the resurrection of love – and its failures – in each of our daily steps.

