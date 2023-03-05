“Emancipation” with Will Smith tells the moving story of an enslaved man who is willing to do anything for his family and freedom.

“emancipation“, directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Bill Collage, put Will Smith back on the map. A lot of expectation was created for its premiere on Apple TV + and did not leave his fans indifferent for the moving story of an enslaved man, who is willing to to anything for his family and freedom.

Although the film will not compete in the new edition of the Oscars, the comedian Chris Rockwho was attacked by the protagonist after making fun of Jada Pinkett, did not miss it and the reason behind it is giving people something to talk about on social networks.

What did Chris Rock say about “Emancipation”?

At a recent performance in Baltimore, Chris Rock revealed why he watched “Emancipation”: “Just so I could see him being spanked…what people want to know…did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie.”

After this, the comedian announced that his special “Chris Rock: selective outrage” can be seen on Netflix from this March 4 and will address all the controversy he experienced with Will Smith.

Will Smith returned to the screens with “Emancipation”. Photo: Apple TV+

Where and how to see “Emancipation”?

The movie “Emancipation” premiered via streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9, 2022. In order to access the platform’s content, you can purchase the monthly subscription for $6.99 per month after a free trial period of seven days.