Some months ago Warner Bros. Discovery was committing a series of changes in the company, which included removing some shows from the platform in HBO Max, as well as cancel programs for life. One of the productions that was directly affected was the film by Batgirlwhich has a specific reason for not seeing the light of day.

As mentioned, cancel the film of Batgirl It was the right decision because releasing it would have hurt DC, something the co-director of DC Studios, peter safran. The executive spoke about the film during an event this week that he attended with the outlet. Variety. This as part of the changes that are going to start with a new tape of Superman.

Here what he mentioned:

In fact, I think Zaslav and the team made a very bold and courageous decision to cancel it because it would have hurt DC. He would have harmed the people involved.

The exec said the Batgirl story is one that will inevitably be included in DC’s larger plans, but not yet:

I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that movie. But that movie couldn’t be released, and it happens sometimes. That film could not be released.

That means, there could be a movie of Batgirl in the plans of the CEO, but for now the material that has already been created would be left out of the equation. Thus having a new opportunity to introduce the universe of movies of DC.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: Maybe canceling it was the worst, but seeing actors as great as Michael Keaton would have brought a lot of nostalgia. We’ll see what happens with what is prepared in the future.