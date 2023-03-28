She indicated that the security team of the Ukrainian president prevented him from eating this chocolate, for fear that the British adventurer was trying to poison Zelensky.

She explained that Zelensky’s security team “was not happy with this offer.”

In a press interview, Grylls, 48, said he “understood the reason,” noting that he had done the same thing with former world leaders, during his meeting with them.

Grylls shared a “piece of salmon” with former US President Barack Obama after he caught it in the Alaskan wilderness.

The famous adventurer stated: “It was an attempt on my part to melt the ice during our first meeting… The goal was to get to know the real Zelinsky.”

Grylls described Zelensky as “really humble and very focused,” adding, “I used to ask people what you think of him, I felt like the whole of Ukraine was behind him.”