A report that the US authorities intend to release finds no explanation for some of the “unspecified weather phenomena” and asserts that they are not related to classified technology of the Ministry of Defense (Pentagon).

Officials said that the report, which deals with more than 120 cases of observing mysterious flying objects, does not refer to any element that allows ascertaining whether these objects are compounds from outer space.

However, US intelligence was unable to explain some of the movements of these objects, including their ability to increase their speed and change their direction in a sudden way. What is certain, according to these officials, is that in most cases, the matter is not related to a secret US technology that Washington may have refrained from disclosing.

The officials noted that US intelligence fears that it is, at least in some cases, experimental technology from anti-US countries, such as Russia or China, that may be testing hypersonic vehicles.

Last year, the US Congress ordered the executive branch to brief the public on the activities of the Pentagon unit responsible for studying what has long been termed “unidentified flying objects”, which has been shrouded in secrecy for decades. The preparation of this report was entrusted to the intelligence service “DNI”.

Officials expected the report to be submitted to Congress on June 25. The report is expected to include an appendix classified under the category of defense secrets, which will also not contain any elements proving the presence of unidentified flying objects, according to what the newspaper quoted the same officials as, which may reinforce speculation in this regard.

Last year, the Pentagon released videos filmed by US Navy pilots showing what appeared to be UFOs in flight. The military no longer classifies them as “unidentified flying objects” but rather as “unidentified flying phenomena”.