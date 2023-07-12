Vettel at Silverstone

Without a doubt Sebastian Vettel he was one of the most important drivers in the history of Formula 1. The German has written his name in the golden register of the championship four times, obtaining the enormous figures of 53 wins, 57 pole positions and 122 podiums in 300 weekends of tender. The most immediate association for Vettel is that with Red Bull with which he became champion, but he has also left a mark in Ferrari, given that with 14 first places he is still the third most victorious driver in the history of the Prancing Horse. , having ahead of him only Niki Lauda (15) and Michael Schumacher (72).

In the afternoon of Tuesday 11 July photos and videos of Sebastian Vettel began to go around the web at Silverstone – where the Pirelli F1 tests were underway -, both in racing overalls and in civilian clothes. The German’s presence on the circuit was then ‘official’ by Red Bull, which published a nice photo of the Heppenheim champion chatting with Daniel Ricciardo, his old teammate.

the way Daniel Ricciardo looks at Sebastian Vettel when he realizes it’s him 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Tw5xy5l2n3 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) July 11, 2023

But among the various images that have popped up on social networks, that of Sebastian Vettel has also appeared driving an old McLaren single-seater, arousing more than a curiosity to Formula 1 enthusiasts, given that the German in his long militancy in F1 has never raced for the Woking team, between his debut in BMW Sauber, the passage in Toro Rosso, the one in Red Bull, in Ferrari and finally closure in Aston Martin.

🇩🇪Sebastian Vettel de bugün 🇬🇧Silverstone’da piste çıktı! Vettel, 13-16 Temmuz’da gösteri sürüşü yapacağı Goodwood Hız Festivali öncesi Mclaren MP4/8 ile sürüş yaptı. pic.twitter.com/6rmEzHLvsm — NF Formula (@NFFormula) July 11, 2023

Why did Vettel drive a McLaren?

The mystery was soon revealed, because Sebastian Vettel took to the track at Silverstone for a I test the 1993 McLaren MP4/8, one of the cars with which he will exhibit at the historic Goodwood event between 13 and 16 July next. The car, driven thirty years ago by Ayrton Senna, Michael Andretti and Mika Hakkinen will be though powered by synthetic fuels, like the Williams FW14B, another car that Vettel will use during his exhibition.