tula rodriguez It was climbing little by little in the entertainment world. In her beginnings she worked as a star, in the 90s, and in 2000 she came to the cinema in “Pantaleón y las visitadoras”.

In 2019, in the program “On everyone’s lips”, Tula recalled her participation in the feature film in which she shared roles with Angie Cepeda, Salvador del Solar, Tatiana Astengo, among others.

On that occasion, he clarified why they told him the ‘Furry’. In the film in which she was a part, she was one of the “visitors” and her character’s nickname was ‘Peludita’. That’s where her pseudonym comes from, which accompanied her for years

What does Tula Rodríguez do after the end of “On everyone’s lips”?

After “On everyone’s lips” will end on October 28, many wonder what their drivers do. In the case of Tula Rodríguez, she comments on her social networks that she spends time with her daughter and with her housework.

“Already up to be able to attend to the princess of the house, Valentina, to send her to school,” the actress has told in her Instagram stories.

Will Tula Rodríguez return to América TV in 2023?

“On everyone’s lips” went off the air after spending five years accompanying the afternoons of Peruvians. For this reason, many wonder what awaits the drivers of the extinct program. Will they return to the screens next year?

“Well, entering the channel for the last time this year, I think… I am very grateful for all the love, really,” said the host before saying goodbye to the television show.