This Tuesday will begin matchday 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament, which resumed last weekend due to the start of the Leagues Cup.
However, one of the postponed matches that will not be played on this date is between the Diablos Rojos del Toluca and Rayados de Monterrey.
Why was Toluca vs. Monterrey postponed?
The reason why this game was postponed is due to the participation of the royal team in Leagues Cup.
Although it is true that both clubs participated in the tournament, Rayados de Monterrey advanced to the semifinal, where they lost to Nashville SC by a score of 2-0.
For their part, the scarlets said goodbye to the tournament in the round of 16 against the Philadelphia Union from the penalty shootout.
Likewise, last Saturday Rayados lost to the Philadelphia Union in a game for third place in the competition.
It is for this reason that the northern squad was given one more day of rest, so that they can organize themselves and start training in the following days, ahead of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
It should be noted that another of the postponed matches in the La Pandilla team is that of matchday 4, where they have to receive the always complicated visit from Xolos de Tijuana. In both matches, the date and time for them to be played has not yet been determined.
For now, the team led by technical director Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz, marches as fourth place in the competition with 7 points.
