Considering that we all waited two years for the return of the manga of chainsaw man, no one expected that the first big break would happen so soon. However, and as you have probably already realized, last Tuesday we did not have a new chapter of this story, this in an unexpected way. Now, Tatsuki Fujimoto, the person in charge of this manga, has revealed the reason for this delay.

Through a program in Japan, Fujimoto pointed out that the delay of this occasion is due to the fact that the mangaka is working to give us something special the next chapter, which will arrive at Manga Plus on August 16. This was what he commented:

“I’m taking a week off because I want to draw color pages and cover. I take a week off when I need to increase the page count of a chapter or draw the cover of a volume. I’ll do my best”.

Along with this, Fujimoto pointed out that he will take a break whenever the story requires additional pages, or when some of the covers for the manga volumes need your attention. Considering that this is something natural for all mangaka, it is likely that these interruptions will not be that often. In related topics, here you can see the new manga trailer of chainsaw man.

Editor’s Note:

The problem is not that the mangaka takes a break, that’s natural. However, many of us were surprised by the absence of a new chapter, since there was no previous information, and considering that the series just returned, we all thought that at least the first arc would be free of delays.

Via: comic book