The ‘ampay’ in the latest Magaly TV program, the firm has turned Peruvian entertainment on its head and has rebounded on social networks. Gustavo Salcedo, husband of the ex-beauty queen Maju Mantilla, is the protagonist of this disclosure, since the images suggest that he was unfaithful to the Trujillo driver.

However, on social networks, the Westin hotel in Lima has also been the subject of discussion among internet experts who have returned a trend to the well-known accommodation, since it was the scene of this ‘ampay’ between the spouse of the Peruvian model and Mariana de la Vega.

Internet users were really surprised, since in the images released by the “Urraca” Gustavo Salcedo and his friend are observed entering the luxurious 5-star hotel with Maju Mantilla’s car, while she was on the recording set of Latina.

How long were Gustavo Salcedo and Mariana de la Vega at the Westin hotel?

According to Magaly TV, the firm, both characters spent about two hours in this building. Likewise, it was observed that Gustavo and Mariana entered and left the Westin hotel with different clothing.

