The Miss Peru Universe It is the most important international beauty contest. Each country chooses its representative after passing rigorous tests and among several women. In Peru, a candidate almost made history. Dayana Valenzuela is a transgender model who was unable to officially participate in the Miss Peru 2017because he had various legal problems due to the issue of his ID.

We will tell you more about her story and how Dayana Valenzuela became an example of the fight for dreams.

Dayana Valenzuela before Miss Peru

The Peruvian transgender model had the dream of participating in Miss Peru; however, she never imagined that she would be so close to achieving it. Before trying to participate in the national contest, she was dedicated to attending her beauty salon located in Callao.

Dayana Valenzuela made history in beauty pageants in Peru. Photo: GLR

“I just had in mind that if I was going to be transgender, I wanted to be the best. In 2015 I had surgical feminization. There are two operations and he has a treatment that takes time,” the young woman told Panamericana.

Valenzuela also revealed that she never lacked the support of her parents, who did not question her decisions. Before arriving at Miss Peru, she had participated in other contests such as Miss Vale Todo, Miss Playa Callao, Miss Peru Gay, among others.

Miss Peru 2017

In 2017, the organizing team of Miss Peru Universe, which is led by Jessica Newton, chose as a pre-candidate, for the first time in its history, a transgender woman, Dayana Valenzuela, who was 26 years old at the time.

Public opinion set its eyes on the chalaca. However, although she received full support from the organizers, including Newton, her name change had yet to be formalized in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec), which was an essential requirement for her to be a candidate for official way.

end of dream

Although Valenzuela hoped that Reniec would advance her process to officially participate in Miss Peru Universe, unfortunately the Superior Court of the Callao Region did not respond to her request for the change of identity.

The transgender model failed to participate in Miss Peru Universe 2017 despite the support of the organizers. Photo: Dayana Valenzuela/Instagram

“I feel destroyed because due to the fault of a judge I will not be able to compete, I will not be able to achieve my dream and it seems unfair to me. I went to talk to the judge to help me expedite my paperwork because that was what the organization was asking of me. He told me that he was not going to support me, that the years that I have to fall would fall and that I am not anyone’s favorite to help me, ”the model declared to“ Panamericana spectacles ”that year.

For her part, Jessica Newton had also made it clear that if the transgender model did not have the corresponding documents, she could not help her.

“As the organizer of the contest, I simply authorize; if she has an ID that says female, she has the right to participate like any woman. As long as she doesn’t say woman, she can’t be a candidate, ”the organizer commented on the“ Love, love, love ”program.