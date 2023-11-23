He truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, which includes the exchange of 50 hostages taken by the Islamist group in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners and a four-day pause in the Gaza Strip, It will not take effect before Friday. This was announced early this Thursday by officials from both sides.

Qatar, which mediates in the conflict, had announced on Wednesday a four-day truce, accompanied by an exchange of captive hostages in Gaza against Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.

The media claimed that the truce was going to begin on Thursday at 10 in the morning, crazy hour, and a Hamas official also said they expected “a first exchange of 10 hostages for 30 prisoners on Thursday.”

But the head of the Israeli National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, declared late Wednesday that the release of hostages will not take place before Friday and that negotiations continue. A statement that gave way to alerts about the future of the agreement between the parties.

Why was the start of the truce delayed?

What delayed the start of the Gaza agreement?

According to a Palestinian official who spoke to AFP, the postponement of the truce in the Gaza Strip between Israeli forces and Hamas It is due to “last minute” details about which hostages would be released and how they will be handed over to Israeli forces.

“The delay is explained by last-minute details regarding the names of the Israeli hostages and the conditions of their surrender,” he added.

It was first proposed “that they be delivered through the Red Cross to take them to Egypt,” bordering the Gaza Strip, before being delivered “to the Israeli side,” said this official familiar with the negotiations.

“Then it was proposed that Red Cross officials first make a medical visit to check the state of health of the hostages” and that these same officials see other hostages “to check their state of health.”

Images of the hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants in the October 7 attack.

According to that same source, on Wednesday “there was already an exchange of lists of names of prisoners from both sides through Qatari and Egyptian mediators.”

“Hamas will release 10 women and children hostages – under 19 years old – and, at the same time, 30 Palestinian prisoners will be released and the agreement will continue like this,” in a context of cessation of fighting throughout the Gaza Strip and limitation of overflights by Israeli aviation in the north.

Israeli media also reported Thursday that the ceasefire would only begin after the Red Cross received the Hamas hostages.

When will it start then?

The Palestinian source consulted by the international news agency assured that “Qatar, in coordination with the Egyptians and the Americans, should announce today (Thursday, November 23), in the next few hours,” the start time of the truce.

In that sense, the Qatari Government stated this Thursday that the announcement of the date of entry into force of the temporary humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip “will be made in the next few hours.”

The official spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al Ansari, assured that the talks between Qatar and Egypt on the “details of the executive plan” for the humanitarian truce agreement in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, “continue and are going positively.” “.

“Contacts continue with both parties and with our partners in Egypt and the United States to guarantee the speed of the start of the truce. and to do what is necessary to guarantee the parties’ compliance with the pact,” he concluded.

Palestinians sift through the rubble of buildings following an Israeli attack in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

The director of the State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, who acts as spokesperson for the Egyptian Government, stated this Thursday that The temporary truce in the Gaza Strip is expected to take effect starting tomorrow, Friday.

“It is expected, based on the trajectory of these Egyptian contacts and consultations, that the truce, with all its conditions, will come into force starting tomorrow, Friday,” Rashwan said in a statement sent by the Egyptian press center.

The official confirmed that Egyptian communications and consultations continue with “all parties in relation to the truce agreed in the Gaza Strip” and explained that what is currently being consulted are the “detailed executive procedures that must be applied and fulfill both parts of the armistice agreement.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have mediated to achieve the agreement between Hamas and Israel, which would lead to a humanitarian pause in the enclave besieged and punished since the Islamist group attacked Israeli territory on October 7, causing 1,200 deaths. , according to official figures from the Jewish State.

Indiscriminate Israeli bombings have caused more than 14,000 deaths in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Bodies of people killed in a bombing lie on the ground in the courtyard of Al-Shifa hospital.

The agreement includes the release of 50 kidnapped in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of some 150 Palestinian prisoners. and a four-day truce. Additionally, more aid is expected to flow to Hamas-controlled Gaza to alleviate what the United Nations and Palestinian officials consider a humanitarian disaster.

In a second phase, the pause in fighting could be extended by one more day for every 10 hostages released.

But the agreement does not meet calls from many countries for a prolonged ceasefire, a measure that Israel and the United States have rejected, saying it would allow Hamas to rearm.

Qatar said the “humanitarian pause” could help stop the war and lead to a “just peace process.” Netanyahu, however, has made it clear that Israel will not relent in its efforts to end Hamas. “We are committed to destroying Hamas, recovering all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel,” he said.

*With Efe, AFP and Bloomberg