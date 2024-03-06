Television presenter Khalid Kasem (45) has not told the entire truth about contacts he had as a lawyer with his former primary school classmate and criminal Ridouan Taghi, who was sentenced to life last month.

That is the gist of the revelations Algemeen Dagblad published on Tuesday evening. The information comes from tape recordings that Peter R. de Vries made as director of the Amsterdam law firm where Kasem also worked. To the shock and surprise of his office colleagues, De Vries appears to have secretly recorded all the conversations he had for years. “Out of paranoia and pressure to control,” says a criminal lawyer who was good friends with De Vries.

De Vries was shot in Amsterdam in July 2021. Sound recordings of De Vries were passed on to the government by a source calling themselves 'The Three Musketeers'. A.D. It appears that someone wants to settle a score with De Vries' office by leaking information.

Bribe selection officer

The main victim of the leak so far is Kasem. In January, the AD revealed that lawyer Kasem, who started working at BNN/VARA as a television presenter a month after De Vries' death, told his office colleagues in 2019 to pay a so-called selection officer at the Custodial Institutions Agency (DJI) with 8,000 euros. bribed to get his client released sooner. The publication led to Kasem having to resign from his television work. The Bar Association and the National Criminal Investigation Department are investigating Kasem's actions.

A second revelation about lawyer Kasem took weeks. After summary proceedings against the AD brought by lawyer Royce de Vries, son of Peter, and the Amsterdam Bar Association, the Amsterdam court ruled that further publicity was strictly prohibited. All five thousand journalists of the DPG media group, of which AD is part, were imposed a publication ban by the preliminary relief judge. They were also not allowed to tell anyone about this case, under penalty of an unprecedentedly high fine of 100,000 euros per violation.

Press freedom or publication ban?

The reason for the ban also remained secret. It was only on appeal, during the proceedings before the Amsterdam Court of Appeal last month, that it became somewhat clear what questions the magistrates were struggling with. Must the information that lawyers, as secret holders, exchange with their director remain secret if that content ends up in the hands of journalists through unlawful conduct? Or does freedom of the press prevail? Or should there be a publication ban because Taghi's gang is extremely dangerous? After all, “who talks, walks” is the criminal rule in those circles.

The three justices of the court sided with the AD. The court ruled that the proposed publication “involves a compelling social interest that justifies AD publishing about it.” The article would also build on “data that is already in the public domain.” And the fear of additional safety risks is, according to the court, “insufficiently concrete”.

Figures from the underworld

The censorship initially imposed by the court suggested that AD wanted to make a particularly explosive revelation. That now turns out not to be so bad. While the first article that the AD devoted to the 'confidential tape recordings' still mentioned a concrete criminal offense, namely bribery of an official, now it was about Kasem's dealings with figures from the underworld. Not unusual work for a criminal lawyer.

Kasem is against in 2021 de Volkskrant said that he was last on the street with Taghi in 2006 chattered. “I don't know anything else about him.” But the recordings would show that, according to Kasem, Taghi may have arranged for the lawyer to have a conversation with Italian mafia boss Raffaele Imperiale in Dubai in 2019. Kasem said he was on holiday in Dubai with his wife and children when a client – ​​a watch dealer – allegedly asked him to help Imperiale with a family law matter. Kasem visited Imperiale and got paid by the watch dealer.

Also read

Khalid Kasem's profile: always doubting his integrity

Weapon discovery

On the tape recording, Kasem also speaks about an earlier accusation. In 2015, he is said to have provided Taghi's gang with secret investigative information about an investigation into a weapons discovery. This would appear from deciphered messages. On the tape recording, Kasem says that an accomplice of Taghi was on his doorstep at the time and wanted information. “I did not want to provide a file. They did ask me that. I didn't do anything in that,” Kasem said. The dean of the bar association previously stated that he had found no evidence that Kasem had leaked in this case.

Later this month it may become clear whether Kasem can in any case be subject to disciplinary charges. The Amsterdam Bar Association has promised to announce the results of the investigation into Kasem in March. Those involved take into account that De Drie Musketiers have even more spicy tape recordings by Peter R. de Vries. The leak may not have been stopped yet.